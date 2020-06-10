Do you have a camera and want to go out and take photos but don’t know where to start? Or do you want to get a camera to start the wonderful hobby of photography?
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade has an upcoming workshop geared toward the beginner photographer that is sure to help.
Bob Stephenson, award-winning artist/photographer, returns to the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center to teach a workshop on the basics of photography.
During this workshop, students will be taught about basic camera operation, including shutter and aperture priority mode instead of always depending on “auto” mode to create beautiful photos.
Students will be taught an understanding of how shutter speed, aperture and ISO speed work together to create the perfect photo.
Stephenson will introduce the concepts of exposure control and characteristics of color theory.
Students should bring their camera and its instruction manual. Those who do not have a camera should not buy one until after the first class.
Stephenson will also introduce students to Adobe Photoshop and printing.
The Beginning Photography Workshop will be from 1-4 p.m. each Friday from June 19-July 3 in the Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
The workshop fee is $90 for Guild members and $105 for guests. Preregistration is required at the Arts Center or by calling 931-707-7249.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
