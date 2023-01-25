Fed up with being cooped up indoors because of our crazy weather? Itching to buy something nice that’s inexpensive?
Head over to Wild About Cats of Cumberland County’s “Beating the Winter Blues” crafts, unique gifts and cute cats and kittens event from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Room 121 at Landers Crossroads, 228 Interstate Dr., Crossville.
This show will feature several new crafters and artisans, as well as discounted treasures.
All the cats and kittens on site will be up for adoption. Anyone thinking of sharing their home with a warm, playful, furry friend is encouraged to attend and check out the adoption, foster to adopt and foster programs.
Also, remember the group’s regular second Saturday adoption event at Tractor Supply in the Highland Square Mall from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month, weather permitting.
For any questions or for more detailed information, check the group out on Facebook at www.wildaboutcatscc.org or email wildaboutcatscc@gmail.com.
