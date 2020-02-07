A Glade resident arrived home to find a phone message from a person claiming to be from AARP. The caller stated it was time to make an appointment for her tax preparation and asked the resident to return the call and provided a toll-free number for doing so. In this case, the resident had just happened to have made an appointment with the Fairfield Glade Tax-Aide service earlier in the week and called to see if there was a problem.
The call was not from an AARP representative.
The FG Tax-Aide representative obtained the toll-free number, suggested to the resident that she not return the call and went to the Fairfield Glade Police Department. Chief Michael Williams was able to identify that the 877 number provided was a known fraud number. This should serve as a reminder to always be very guarded in the information you provide to people who call you. It is common for someone who is going to perpetrate a fraud, to speak to you in a manner that will garner your trust. Do not allow yourself to be fooled.
Tax-Aide provides an income tax service that is free to the taxpayer. This service is primarily funded by the IRS and by the AARP foundation (the charitable affiliate of AARP), however the program also receives significant grants from several other organizations and companies, as well as from individuals who wish to support the effort.
No Tax-Aide, AARP foundation or IRS representative will ever call a taxpayer and suggest scheduling an appointment. The local Tax-Aide district operates sites in Fairfield Glade, Crossville, Jamestown, Tansi, Pleasant Hill and Sparta.
When making appointments for tax preparation, representatives will never ask you for your Social Security Number, birthdate or any other information that may compromise your security.
