The United Fund of Cumberland County is asking members of the public to be a “United Fund Star” by supporting local nonprofits like the Visually Impaired Group.
The VIS mission and purpose is to improve the lives of the blind and visually impaired in Cumberland County through education, communication, transportation, technology, socialization and hope, giving them mental wellbeing.
According to the Lions Vision Research and Rehabilitation Center at Johns Hopkins University Medical Center, it is estimated that almost 4,000 people in Cumberland County have some degree of uncorrectable vision loss.
It is further estimated that less than 5% have had access to key rehabilitative services to help them maintain independence and community involvement.
The criteria for vision impairment is 20/40 – blindness, or less than 20 degrees of peripheral vision. This number includes people who can no longer drive, those who
are legally blind, those who have total blindness, and everyone in between these stages of visual impairment. Status is always checked with corrective glasses or lenses, and judged on the better eye.
There are many causes of visual impairment, including disease, stroke and physical injury of the eye(s). The visual impairments are only the beginning of the problem. The real issue is that, often, the visually impaired do not know where to go for help, who can provide guidance, and which tools and services are available in their community.
Many feel misunderstood, frightened and depressed, even by family. Moreover, the visually impaired may lack knowledge of, have access to, or the funds to acquire equipment that can give them a better quality of life with more independence.
Finally, many vision care facilities do not have answers to common visual impairment questions, such as: Which vision aids are most helpful with a certain disease? How can these aids be utilized? Where can one acquire the help they need? How will an individual and his family cope with vision loss?
VIS exists to provide those with visual impairments in the community with answers to these questions and access to services and information otherwise unavailable. Call 931-787-1772 for information.
Send financial support to the United Fund to help the VIS Group and 35 other local nonprofits safely and securely at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org or 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville TN 38555. Remember, all monies collected in Cumberland County stay right here, where Cumberland Countians live, work and play.
