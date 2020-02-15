Liz Bayer was presented with the ProMortgage 2019 Top Producer Award on Jan. 31.
“I work hard– a lot of hours– but I love what I do,” Bayer said.
Bayer has been a broker with ProMortgage for 15 years, but it has only been three years since she opened the Tennessee branch of ProMortgage in Fairfield Glade and already Bayer has risen to the status of a top producing agent companywide.
After working with ProMortgage, headquartered in northern California, for 12 years, Bayer moved from California to Fairfield Glade, where she continued to work remotely with ProMortgage while she took care of her her aging father who’d retired in Fairfield Glade. A year after the move, Bayer decided to open a Tennessee branch of ProMortgage.
ProMortgage President Brenda Cantu and Managing Broker David Rubinstein flew in just especially to make the special award presentation to Bayer in person, as well as acquaint themselves with the area in which Bayer has succeeded since she opened the new ProMortgage branch in Fairfield Glade.
“To work her way up and represent us in a new market, she has completely taken off and impressed all of us,” said Rubinstein.
Cantu said, “Liz relocated to Crossville after an outstanding career in northern California and built the new office. This award is presented for her outstanding professionalism, incredible customer service and on-time closing record.”
Rubinstein added that Bayer opening up the Tennessee branch has opened doors for the company.
Bayer also received the United Wholesale Mortgage 2019 Speed to Close Award in recognition of her industry-leading closing times. UWM, based in Detroit, is the largest wholesale mortgage lender in the country. To get a loan through quickly, Cantu complimented Bayer’s ability to be highly organized, maintain meticulous documentation and close on properties in record time.
“You’re so highly decorated,” Cantu said to Bayer, not surprised of her success, but proud.
With all this success comes the opportunity for growth.
Bayer said, “This is exciting. We are looking to expand and add loan officers to this branch office. That is our 2020 goal.”
Pro Mortgage is located at 3602 Peavine Rd. in Crossville. Contact Liz Bayer at 931-202-2096 or lizforloans@gmail.com.
