The Fairfield Glade Club will learn about the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at their Sept. 18 meeting. Mime Barnes, the featured speaker, will be giving an overview of the agency and some common nuisance issues that will be of interest to the group.
Barnes holds an M.S. in ecology from Lesley University in Boston. She has worked in the wildlife field for over 27 years. Her passion includes anything outdoors, but a favorite topic is human-wildlife dimensions, something everyone could use to know more about in Fairfield Glade.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is here to help enrich the outdoor experience of everyone who love outdoor sports and the natural world, like to observe wildlife, build birdhouses, maintain a bird feeder or who are just curious about the critters in the backyard. Join them at this meeting to find out how.
The regular monthly meeting will convene at 9:30 a.m. in the Fairfield Glade Community Church large meeting room at 521 Snead Dr. Members and guests are welcome to arrive at 9 a.m. for pre-meeting refreshments and socializing.
The featured program will follow the usual business meeting and announcements.
Guests are always welcome. More information is available from Garden Club President Merry McMahon via email at merrymcmahon@gmail.com or phone at 931-237-5020. Also, visit their website at
www.time2meet.com/fggardenclub.
