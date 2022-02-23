The May 3 Cumberland County Primary Election is set, with contested races for the Republican nomination for road superintendent, property assessor, register of deeds and county trustee.
Current Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock said earlier this week he is retiring from the office and will not be a candidate this year. He had previously picked up qualifying papers from the election commission, but did not return the petition by the deadline Thursday.
Vying for the post are Scott Griffin, Stanley Hall and Kevin D. Music, all on the Republican Party primary. The winner will be unopposed in the August general election.
In other races, the following candidates returned their qualifying petitions by the deadline Thursday at noon.
13th judicial District
Circuit Court Judge Part I
Republican Primary
Dana Looper
William T. “Will” Ridley
Independent
Amy Turnbull Hollars
Circuit Court Judge, Part II
Republican Primary
Caroline E. Knight
Jonathan Young
Chancellor
Republican Primary
Ronald Thurman
Criminal Court Judge, Part I
Republican Primary
Gary S. McKenzie
Criminal Court Judge, Part II
Republican Primary
Wesley Bray
District Attorney
General
Republican Primary
Bryant C. Dunaway
Public Defender
Republican Primary
Craig P. Fickling Jr.
Cumberland County
Primary
County Mayor
Republican Primary
Allen Foster
Assessor of Property
Republican Primary
Sandy Gilbert
Tom Howard
Mark Madden
Kelli G. Tipton
Trustee
Republican Primary
Kyle Davis
Kim Tollett Wyatt
General Sessions Judge
Republican Primary
Nathan Clouse
Ivy Gardner Mayberry
Amanda Worley
Independent
Holly A. Lee
Sheriff
Republican Primary
Casey Cox
Circuit Court Clerk
Republican Primary
Jessica R. Burgess
County Clerk
Republican Primary
Jule Bryson
Register of Deeds
Republican Primary
Trey Kerley
Steve Powell
Democratic Primary
Judy Graham Swallows
BOARD OF EDUCATION
DISTRICT 1
Republican Primary
Elizabeth Stull
District 3
Republican Primary
Sheri Nicols
Democratic Primary
Nicholas L. Rummell
District 5
Republican Primary
Nicholas J. Davis
Randall Hopkins
Independent
Christopher “Chris” L. Seals
District 7
Republican Primary
Rebecca “Becky” Hamby
Independent Candidate
Patricia C. Lewis
District 9
Republican Primary
Shannon Stout
The Cumberland County Election Commission met Thursday afternoon and certified the petitions for the May primary election.
Members also verified new voter registrations and locked ballot boxes and provisional vote bags for the upcoming election.
Candidates may withdraw from the ballot until Feb. 24 at noon.
Candidates in the primary elections will be on the ballot May 3, with early voting set for April 13-
28.
Winners of the primary election move on to the August General Election, set Aug. 4. There, they will face the selected candidate from the opposing party or independent candidates who have qualified for the ballot.
The last day to register to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4.
Individuals may register to vote at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, during business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tennessee also accepts online voter registration at ovr.govote.tn.gov. Or, mail a completed voter registration application to the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38571.
Early in-person voting begins April 13 at the Election Commission office Monday-Saturday until April 28.
The office will be closed April 15, which is Good Friday.
Absentee ballot requests must be received by the Election Commission by April 26, and must be returned by mail to the Election Commission by Election Day on May 3.
For more information about voting in Cumberland County, contact the Election Commission at 931-484-9406, or visit cumberlandcountytn.gov/directory/election-commission/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.