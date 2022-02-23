The May 3 Cumberland County Primary Election is set, with contested races for the Republican nomination for road superintendent, property assessor, register of deeds and county trustee.

Current Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock said earlier this week he is retiring from the office and will not be a candidate this year. He had previously picked up qualifying papers from the election commission, but did not return the petition by the deadline Thursday.

Vying for the post are Scott Griffin, Stanley Hall and Kevin D. Music, all on the Republican Party primary. The winner will be unopposed in the August general election.

In other races, the following candidates returned their qualifying petitions by the deadline Thursday at noon.

 

13th judicial District

Circuit Court Judge Part I

Republican Primary

Dana Looper

William T. “Will” Ridley

 

Independent

Amy Turnbull Hollars

 

Circuit Court Judge, Part II

 

Republican Primary

Caroline E. Knight

Jonathan Young

 

Chancellor

 

Republican Primary

Ronald Thurman

Criminal Court Judge, Part I

 

Republican Primary

Gary S. McKenzie

 

Criminal Court Judge, Part II

 

Republican Primary

Wesley Bray

 

District Attorney 

General

Republican Primary

Bryant C. Dunaway

 

Public Defender

Republican Primary

Craig P. Fickling Jr.

 

Cumberland County 

Primary

County Mayor

Republican Primary

Allen Foster

 

Assessor of Property

Republican Primary

Sandy Gilbert

Tom Howard

Mark Madden

Kelli G. Tipton

 

Trustee

Republican Primary

Kyle Davis

Kim Tollett Wyatt

 

General Sessions Judge

Republican Primary

Nathan Clouse

Ivy Gardner Mayberry

Amanda Worley

 

Independent

Holly A. Lee

 

Sheriff

Republican Primary

Casey Cox

 

Circuit Court Clerk

Republican Primary

Jessica R. Burgess

 

County Clerk

Republican Primary

Jule Bryson

 

Register of Deeds

Republican Primary

Trey Kerley

Steve Powell

 

Democratic Primary

Judy Graham Swallows

 

BOARD OF EDUCATION

DISTRICT 1

Republican Primary

Elizabeth Stull

 

District 3

Republican Primary

Sheri Nicols

 

Democratic Primary

Nicholas L. Rummell

 

District 5

Republican Primary

Nicholas J. Davis

Randall Hopkins

 

Independent

Christopher “Chris” L. Seals

 

District 7

Republican Primary

Rebecca “Becky” Hamby

 

Independent Candidate

Patricia C. Lewis

 

District 9

Republican Primary

Shannon Stout

 

The Cumberland County Election Commission met Thursday afternoon and certified the petitions for the May primary election. 

Members also verified new voter registrations and locked ballot boxes and provisional vote bags for the upcoming election.

Candidates may withdraw from the ballot until Feb. 24 at noon.

Candidates in the primary elections will be on the ballot May 3, with early voting set for April 13-

28. 

Winners of the primary election move on to the August General Election, set Aug. 4. There, they will face the selected candidate from the opposing party or independent candidates who have qualified for the ballot.

The last day to register to vote in the May 3 primary is April 4.

Individuals may register to vote at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, during business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Tennessee also accepts online voter registration at ovr.govote.tn.gov. Or, mail a completed voter registration application to the Cumberland County Election Commission, 83 Northside Lane, Suite 101, Crossville, TN 38571.

Early in-person voting begins April 13 at the Election Commission office Monday-Saturday until April 28. 

The office will be closed April 15, which is Good Friday.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by the Election Commission by April 26, and must be returned by mail to the Election Commission by Election Day on May 3.

For more information about voting in Cumberland County, contact the Election Commission at 931-484-9406, or visit cumberlandcountytn.gov/directory/election-commission/.

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

