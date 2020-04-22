On Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m., Senator Paul Bailey, along with other government officials, will be hosting a live tele-town hall. This event is free and open to anyone that wants to dial-in.
Participants can listen to the live town hall meeting and engage in the discussion. During this forum, they will be touching on key topics like the current state of public education, help for small businesses, and unemployment. They would like to encourage all members of the community to join this discussion.
To participate, just dial in. The attendee phone number is 931-236-2877.
Anyone unable to dial in can listen to a recap of the discussion on the Backroads & Backstories podcast.
