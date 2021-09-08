As Aug. 31 disappeared into darkness at the St. George Marina Pavilion in Fairfield Glade as the aftermath of Hurricane Ida continued to howl, the Wisconsin Picnic for 2021 came to fruitful conclusion.
An afternoon that was filled with music, hugs, slaps on the back and best wishes for one and all drew to a close in dry conditions inside the pavilion.
Dancing, hoisting brewed refreshment, tales of long ago and enjoyment of a well cooked burger, bratwurst and pulled pork sandwich had been left through their aromas on our senses.
The appearance of a 6-foot rooster, an inflatable Holstein calf, and a metal hog all made for the perfect picture in which to remember our wonderful day together in photographs.
And the rain actually stopped for a whole 15 minutes and the sun poked through the clouds. A day that was destined for rain was answered with sunshine from above if only for a fleeting moment.
Maybe the Wisconsin Picnic 2021 will be remembered as the “Wet One” or will it be remembered as the “Miracle at the Marina?”
On a day when 100 former Wisconsin residents gathered to celebrate who they were and who they are today in retirement, was a thing of beauty.
We wish to thank one and all for attending. We thank Willow Catering of Fairfield Glade for a wonderful meal, second to none.
We thank our planning team and all who helped with the serving of the meal, setup that morning and takedown that evening. For those people stepping up to help with registration and those who gave of their time ... thank you!
Lastly a huge thank you to Tom and his crew down at the Marina for making our special day memorable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.