Would you like to learn about plants that attract local birds to your backyard? On Monday, March 2, the Backyard Birders Group welcomes you to attend the program at the Library/Multipurpose Building on Lakeview Drive near Legends starting at 3 p.m. “Growing for Wildlife” is about plants that offer seasonal interest to birds presented by Jewell Wilhoite, a Master Gardener and resident of Fairfield Glade. All wildlife have different needs, and the challenge is to welcome birds that enrich our surroundings but also preserve our landscaping. Planning what to plant for early spring days and later winter foraging will assure that feathered friends will visit yards. There is no charge for this program but donations are appreciated to help defray costs. Come and meet other backyard birders for an informative and enjoyable meeting. For information, please contact Carolyn Smith at 931-707-9853.
