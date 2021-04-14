At the March 25 Community Club board of directors meeting, the board approved a resolution to donate our surplus 25-passenger bus to the Cumberland County Emergency 9-1-1 District.
The 9-1-1 District intends to retrofit the bus and convert it into a Mobile Communications and Command Center to be used to support emergency operations throughout Cumberland County.
The Mobile Communications and Command vehicle will be available to both our Fairfield Glade Police and Fire Departments and will be a valuable resource during a variety of emergency situations.
Recently the Cumberland County Emergency 9-1-1
District board of directors approached Fairfield Glade and expressed an interest in establishing a backup communications center in the event the primary county 9-1-1 center would become inoperable for any reason.
After some discussion and negotiation, the Community Club Board and the 9-1-1 District have reached an agreement to utilize the available spare space on the second floor of the Fairfield Glade Police Department Building to establish a backup 9-1-1 center.
The agreement requires the Emergency 9-1-1 District to pay the Community Club a monthly usage fee for the space, as well as fund any and all expenses associated with establishing and operating the backup center.
The monthly usage fee fully reimburses the Community Club for all costs associated with the backup center space.
• The agreement will generate fee revenue for the Community Club from what was spare space.
• It provides our Police and Fire Departments with readily available back-up communications capability in the event of a major emergency event.
• And it continues to build on the cooperative relationship between the Community Club and Cumberland County.
The Cumberland County Emergency 9-1-1 District has approved and executed the backup site agreement and has forwarded it to the Community Club board of directors to be considered for approval and execution at the April 22 board of directors meeting.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/BackupComms to read the text of the 9-1-1 District backup site agreement.
The Community Club board of directors believes this Agreement with the Cumberland County Emergency 9-1-1 District is mutually beneficial to both parties and is in the best interests of our members.
