The Avalon Center is a domestic violence and sexual assault agency located in Crossville. The Avalon Center has been privileged to have a longstanding partnership with the Cumberland County United Fund since 1986.
Cumberland County United Fund positively impacts the lives of many by investing directly in our community. Over the years, the United Fund has invested around $391,400 to the Avalon Center.
With their support, the Avalon Center has been able to further its mission to end power-based violence against men, women, and children in the communities we serve with the goal of achieving social justice.
While COVID-19 has made this year exceptionally difficult for all of us. None have had it harder this year than those affected by power-based violence in their homes.
According to NCADV (National Coalition Against Domestic Violence), 40% of Tennessee women and 32.5% of Tennessee men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. The COVID-19 lockdown assisted in masking the abuse for many and leaving victims isolated, not reaching out to family members, or going to an agency for assistance because they were under constant surveillance.
Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behaviors perpetrated by one intimate partner to gain and maintain power and control against another intimate partner. The different forms of abuse found in domestic violence include mental and emotional abuse, financial abuse, isolation, threats, physical and sexual violence. The frequency and severity of the abuse can vary dramatically.
Unfortunately, domestic violence does affect the entire family. One in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90% of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.
For this reason, the Avalon Center is proud to have a Children’s Program. Our Child & Youth advocates work one on one with children and their parents that have witnessed and/or experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. The children’s program goal is to provide education on how trauma from domestic violence or sexual assault affects our thoughts, emotions, and behaviors and provides education around healthy coping skills to self-regulate and build resilience.
In 2019-’20, the Avalon Center children’s program provided services to 75 children who witnessed or experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. Another excellent service provided through our children’s program is prevention education presentations.
Our children’s program offers schools and other community organizations free education prevention presentations on topics like hands are not for hurting, conflict resolution, the bully circle, and healthy relationships. In 2019-’20 the children’s program provided 407 education prevention presentations to the seven counties we serve.
What we know at the Avalon Center know is that power-based violence did not stop during the pandemic. In fact, the lethality in services only increased.
Domestic abuse victims had to become more reliant than ever on online services to reach out for help. Throughout the pandemic, the Avalon Center used ingenuity daily to adapt better its services to serve our client’s needs.
The pandemic only highlighted the need for more funding to domestic violence agencies in rural communities, like the Avalon Center. The Avalon Center offers clients free and confidential services, a 24/7 crisis line, emergency shelter, court advocacy, transitional housing, and a children program.
For victims fleeing power-based violence, the Avalon Center is seen as a beacon of hope to have a life free from abuse.
The Avalon Center believes that we all have a role to play in ending power-based violence. Every year the Avalon Center strives to build stronger relationships with our collaborators in the seven counties we serve because we know that it takes a village to support victims.
We want to take this moment to thank the Cumberland County Untied Fund for being a collaborative partner throughout the years and supporting the Avalon Center and the work we do for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Please call the 24-Hour Crisis Line 1-800-641-3434 for immediate help or for more info call (931)-456-0747 or visit our website @ www.avaloncentertn.org.
Please consider donating to the Cumberland County United Fund support local non-profits like the Avalon Center. Mail to 348 Taylor St., Suite 101, Crossville, 38555 or online at www.cumberlandunitedfund.org.
