Art Circle Public Library and the Write Away group have set this year’s date for Author Day.
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 14 in Art Circle Public Library, Crossville.
All authors with a connection to Tennessee are welcome to participate. Author Rea Frey will once again be in attendance.
The event is free to all participants and is an opportunity for authors to promote, sign and sell their books, plus meet other authors.
In addition to book signings, there is space available for speakers.
Those wishing to participate should email nancy.lyn@hotmail.com. Space is limited, so sign up soon. Registration ends Sept. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.