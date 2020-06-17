Cumberland Mountain State Park is offering the community the chance to get outside and enjoy nature with a variety of special activities and interpretive programs.
Tuesday, June 16
2 p.m. — Secret Life of Snakes
Join Ranger Aaron at the Amphitheater and meet one of the snakes resident corn snakes. Learn the life history of snakes, ecosystem services provided by snakes and how to tell a venomous snake from a non-venomous snake.
3 p.m. — Cumberland Mountain History Walk
Meet Ranger Josh at the Park Office for a tour exploring the rich history of Cumberland Mountain State Park
Wednesday, June 17
2 p.m. — Peculiar Pollinators
Meet Ranger Aaron at the Park Office and find out why bees like flowers or why some flowers smell bad.
3 p.m. Cumberland Plateau Nature Trail
Meet Ranger Josh at the restaurant terrace for a one-mile loop hike along Byrd Creek. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water for this moderate hike.
Thursday, June 18
2 p.m. — Paint A Park
Meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 2 and take some time to observe nature before capturing a scene in a painting of your own design.
8 p.m. — Out of This World
Join Ranger Aaron at the baseball field by Shelter 1 to gaze into the cosmos and identify 12 easy constellations.
Friday, June 19
10 a.m. — Totally Owlsome
Meet Ranger Aaron and resident barn owl Petri at the Amphitheater to learn about owls, their ecosystem services, myths and adaptions that made these birds excel at night hunting.
11 a.m. — Seed Bombs
Meet Ranger Josh at Shelter 2 to try your hand in creating your own native flower seed bombs.
1 p.m. — Secret Life of Snakes
Join Ranger Aaron at the Amphitheater and meet one of the parks’ resident corn snakes. Learn the life history of snakes, ecosystem services provided by snakes and how to tell a venomous snake from a non-venomous snake.
3 p.m. — Nature Puppets
Meet at Shelter 2 to make your very own paper bag critter puppet. You’ll even be able to feed him or her. Supplies provided.
5 p.m. — Extremely Ribbiting
Join Ranger Aaron at the boat dock and listen for frogs and toads.
6 p.m. — Hunting for Mammoth
Meet Ranger Josh at the ball park by Shelter 1 to test your mettle with the ancient weapon the atlatl.
8:30 p.m. — Owl Prowl
Join Rangers Josh and Aaron at the Park Office to explore the mystery of the night’s fiercest flying predators. Bring flashlights and appropriate shoes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.