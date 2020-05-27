Due to these uncertain times for gatherings, check artguildfairfieldglade.net or look for the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade on Facebook for the most current information.
The maximum class size and/or open studio gathering size in Plateau Creative Arts Center’s art studio is no more than eight people. All people inside the building should wear face masks and practice social distancing.
To register for a class, call the Art Guild at 931-707-7249, but do not pay the registration fee until the first day of class.
Children’s summer art classes are for ages 6-12. Parent must call ahead to register. Registrations will be taken up to seven days in advance.
Classes will be limited in size Sibling groups of two or three must sit together at one table to allow space for children attending as a single. The 6-foot tables will be spaced in adherence with the current COVID-19 good health practices.
When the social-distance limit is reached, the class for that week will be closed. There will be a short waiting list for no-shows of the class day, or advance cancellations.
Parents must register for each week due to any change in COVID-19 good health practices as the summer progresses.
The Art Guild appreciates the public’s cooperation and wants to give all children the best art experience.
June 3 — 2020 Children’s Summer Art Class, “N. Morrisseau style Bear Picture” with Rosemary Wawro, 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. Call ahead to register; number of students is limited.
June 5 — The Fun Friday Reception for June is canceled because of social-distancing concerns for large gatherings.
June 9 — Paint Along with Sam Hill watercolor demo class focuses on painting sky and clouds, 10 a.m.-noon. Cost is $20 for members, $25 for guests. Students should bring their own watercolor supplies. Another demo classes is planned for July 14.
June 10-11 — Trace Monotypes, with Karen Shaw, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $60 for members, $70 for guests. Student limit is 3-6. This is a two-session class.
June 10 — 2020 Children’s Summer Art Class, “Painting a Balloon Dog in the City” with Rosemary Wawro, 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. Call ahead to register; number of students is limited.
June 12 — Basic ARTiE training. ARTiE — or ART in Electronics is a whiteboard that provides many tools to enhance teaching, learning and presentations at the Art Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center, 10 a.m.-noon. Open to Art Guild members and any interested instructor who may want to use ARTiE for training or workshops. Class is free; those wishing to attend must register. Maximum class size is 6 students.
June 13-14 — Art in the Park special event. Artists will showcase unique fine art creations in all media including painting, photography, jewelry, wood, pottery and basket weaving at indoor and outdoor booths. Outdoor food vendors both days. Saturday music features the Dulcimores both morning and afternoon; Cumberland Swing Experience, 9-11 a.m.; Cumberland Sound, noon-2 p.m.; and T.J. Fincher, Son and Friends, 3-5 p.m. Sunday music includes Memory Road, 10 a.m.-noon; and The Relics, 1-3 p.m. All Art in the Park attendees (both inside and outside) should wear face masks and practice social distancing.
June 16 — Monthly members meeting at the Plateau Creative Arts Center and on Zoom; 9 a.m. is social time, followed by a 9:30 presentation by John Anderson on Egg Tempura Composition/ Drawing. A brief business meeting is at 10. Guests are welcome to attend; in-person attendance will be limited due to social distancing.
June 16, 23 and 30 — Colored Pencils with Cindy Howson, 1-4 p.m. Cost is $90 for members, $105 for non-members; a materials fee is to be determined. Number of students is limited due to social distancing.
June 17 — 2020 Children’s Summer Art Class, “Sand Castle Picture with Oil Pastels” with Rosemary Wawro, 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. Call ahead to register; number of students is limited.
June 18 — Intermediate Alcohol Inks with Pam Woodhouse, 9 a.m.-noon. Cost is $30 for members, $35 for guests. Number of students is limited.
• Fundamentals of Making Chain Mail Jewelry with George Gallant. 1-4 p.m. Cost is $30 for members, $35 for guests; a $40 materials fee payable to the instructor. Student limit is 3-6.
June 24 — 2020 Children’s Summer Art Class, “Sun Flowers in Vase, Van Gogh style” with Rosemary Wawro, 1-2:30 p.m. For ages 6-12. Call ahead to register; number of students is limited.
June 25 — Advanced Ink Using Air with Cindy Howson, 1-4 p.m. Cost is $30 for members, $35 for guests; a material fee to be determined. Number of students is limited.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Stop by Plateau Creative Arts Center for its open studio. The studio may be used during operating hours when no other class or event is scheduled. Both members and guests are welcome to bring any project on which they are currently working.
No scheduled individual will be available to help with projects, but feel free to bring friends for assistance. Studio use is free to Art Guild members and $5 for guests.
The Arts Center is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. It’s at 451 Lakeview Rd. Call 931-707-7249 for details.
