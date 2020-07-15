American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during World War II.
Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming, and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials.
These women have stories of their WWII experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told. American Rosie the Riveter Association would like to acknowledge them with a certificate and have their stories placed in its archives.
American Rosie the Riveter Association is a patriotic/non-profit organization whose purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during World War II.
Founded in 1998 by Frances Carter of Birmingham, Ala., and now has more than 6,700 members nationwide. Current elected officers from Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas, Oklahoma and Alabama all serve on a volunteer basis.
Women who worked during WWII or their descendants, as well as those seeking more information, may visit www.rosietheriveter.net, email americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com or call toll free 1-888-557-6743.
