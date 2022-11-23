The proposed 2023 Fairfield Glade Community Club budget has members facing increased monthly assessment and amenity fees. The proposed budget was presented to members by FGCC board treasurer Bruce Cox at a town hall meeting at The Center on Nov. 14.
“That’s the two sources we have for paying operations in the POA is amenity fees and assessments,” said Cox
Increased fees
Cox said, in general, the amenity fees will increase across the board between 8-10% per activity, including golf, racquet sports, marinas and mini golf, due to inflation and the rising costs of labor and benefits.
“So when you put all that together, we’re going to need to raise amenity fees,” he said. “We’re a service organization. Labor is our biggest expense.”
The Club expects significant increases in 2023 with wages at $1,350,000, and payroll tax and benefits at $595,000. The Club’s proposed budget includes a wage increase of 6% for cost of living and a 1.5% increase for those employees who meet the merit increase.
The proposed budget is a break-even approach between POA assessments and amenity fees. POA operations revenue shows amenities at $11,564,283 minus expenses at $11,098,907 for a positive $465,376. However, POA revenue is at $9,990,031 with expenses at $10,454,714 for a negative $464,683.
“Add those two together and you get that break-even budget number,” Cox said.
“We talk a lot about amenities paying for themselves from an operating standpoint,” he continued. Cox said, every year, the amenities pay for a little more to the overall operations in Fairfield Glade.
“So, what we’ve asked the amenities to do is not only pay for your operating cost, but help us pay for some of the overhead,” he continued. “So, we’re trying not to put all that on the residents in the assessment [fee]. We’re trying to put a lot of that on those of us, including myself, who use the amenities. If you don’t use it, you’re not paying for it.”
The proposed budget also sets increased assessment fees: A-tier lots, up by $3 for a monthly assessment total of $73; B-tier lots, up by $2.55 for $62.05 monthly; and, C-tier lots up by $1.95 for $47.45 per month.
While sewer will stay the same at $30, other fees proposed to increase are: sanitation fees, increase by $1 for $9 per month, billing administration fees increased from $2 to $2.50, sewer availability fees increased by $108 for $2,053 and amenity reserve fees increased by $60 for $1,150.
POA
For FGCC’s POA operating results, the budget shows administration budgeted at $4,379,976 for 2022, but is expected to end 2022 at $4,928,476.
For 2023, FGCC administration budget is $4,567,661, from which the Club will subsidize:
• Fairfield Glade Fire Department at $143,872, including $132,000 cash at $11,000 per month and in-kind services for building maintenance and taxes. That amount does not include the Club allowing FGFD free use of three of its buildings for stations, free use of The Center for their pancake breakfast fundraisers, and free golf as a perk to FGFD members.
• Fairfield Glade Police Department budgeted at $1,511,004 for 2023, up from nearly $1.2 million due to adding four new officers to the force.
• Marketing and events budgeted at about $283,425 for 2023. The Club budgeted $320,376 for 2022, but is projected to use $230,861 by year-end.
• Community maintenance 2023 budget is $3,094,043. For 2022, the Club expects to come in under budget at $3,520,825 from their budgeted amount of $3,608,851.
The total subsidy for POA operations for 2022 was budgeted to be $818,167, however the projected amount is expected to be $147,677. For 2023, the Club expects to subsidize about $464,000 in operations.
Amenities
In amenities, the Club subsidizes food and beverage, as well as The Center/recreation. In 2022, the Club budgeted to subsidize food and beverage $262,803, but is projected to subsidize $324,340. In 2023, the Club has budgeted the food and beverage subsidy at $269,694.
The Center/recreation subsidy was budgeted at $480,723 for 2022, but is projected to be higher at $490,679 by year-end. For 2023, the Club has budgeted $518,598 for The Center/recreation.
Golf, racquet sports and marina amenities carry their weight in contributions to operations.
Golf is projected to end 2022 at $800,245, almost $70,000 better than budget, and expect $991,377 next year.
In racquet sports, the Club budgeted for a subsidy of $13,547, but projects they will end 2022 with a positive $17,031. The Club expects racquet sports to contribute $41,644 next year.
The marinas were projected to contribute just over $200,000 for 2022, and about $220,000 next year.
Total amenity operating results are projected to be at $202,575 at the end of 2022, and are projected to be $465,376 next year.
POA and amenities combined are projected to end 2022 at positive net income of $54,898, compared to the budgeted negative amount of $558,938. Next year, FGCC has budgeted a near-even balance for POA and amenities combined at about $700 by the end of 2023.
With the beginning cash balance of $587,782 for POA operations, an operating reserve of $5.5 million and a year-end projection of $54,898 of net income, the Club expects to end the year with about $6.1 million and projects about the same for 2023.
“Next year, more or less, it’s a break-even budget,” Cox said. “We hope to have a balanced budget next year.”
Regular capital expenditures, as Cox described, was purchasing equipment, trucks and supplies for the Club.
“On average, we spend $1.6-$1.7 million a year on regular capital,” he said. Having joined the Financial Advisory Committee in 2015, Cox said the Club has consistently spend $1.5-$1.7 annually on regular capital expenditures.
Sewer
In sewer operations, made up of sewer tap fees and sewer collection fees, the 2022 beginning cash balance was $2,192,405. The 2022 projections show $103,742 in sewer taps revenue, and $637,772 in sewer collection revenue.
“We’re hoping to end the year in sewer with about $2.5 million in cash,” Cox said. The 2023 projections for net revenue indicate about $589,000, but the Club plans to spend about $1.7 million in capital projects – collection system expansion at $200,000 and Lake Catherine force main redirect project at $1,515,000 – next year, in addition to regular capital projects budgeted at $207,500.
Cox said the Club hopes to end 2023 with nearly $1.5 million cash balance in sewer operations.
In sewer capital, the beginning cash balance for 2022 was $1,738,948. Sewer capital is made up of sewer availability fees and sewer capacity fees, with a total expected revenue of $548,141 for 2022, and a projected amount of $559,601 revenue for 2023. The 2022 expansion capital costs were $194,068, less than the budgeted amount of $227,370.
“We hope to end the year with about $2 million in sewer capital,” Cox continued.
The Club expects the 2023 year-end cash balance to be about $2.4 million.
“This process is a long, enduring process,” Cox said. “It started months ago. There are literally hundreds of hours put into this.”
Cox said FGCC General Manager Bob Weber and the senior management team put the proposed budget together and present it to the Financial Advisory Committee for discussion, before being presented to the FGCC board.
The 2023 proposed budget meeting and presentation, as well as the proposed amenity rates are posted on the member website at fairfieldglade.cc. Cox will be accepting questions regarding the proposed budget until Dec. 12, and will post anonymous questions and his answers on the member website for viewing. Email questions to brucecoxfgboard@gmail.com.
The board will meet in executive session on Dec. 14. to discuss and decide on any changes to the proposed 2023 budget, and will vote on the budget at the board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. at The Center.
