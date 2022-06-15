The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade invites artists to enter its prestigious 13th annual Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show.
This is the only show for both nonmembers and member.
The show will run from Aug. 5-Sept. 1, with the opening reception and awards presentation at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at the Art Center at 451 Lake-view Dr., Fairfield Glade.
The juror-judge for the show is Nick DeFord, chief programs officer at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Tennessee.
All artists 18 and older are eligible to enter their original art into this show.
Paintings and drawings on paper and canvas, mixed media, photography, 3-D artwork (fiber, glass, metal, wood), jewelry and pottery are eligible.
Maximum size for hanging artwork is 72 inches (width plus height, including the frame).
Pieces must have full wire and be ready to hang (no sawtooth hangers).
Display pieces on paper must have glass, Plexiglas, or a protective coating, and must be framed.
Canvas pieces must be framed unless gallery wrapped. Limit one large artwork between 51-72 inches (width plus height, including the frame).
Maximum size for 3-D artwork may not exceed 36 inches high by 24 inches wide, and no heavier than 35 pounds.
Cash prizes of $500 for Best of Show, $300 for first place, $200 for second place, and $150 for third place will be awarded.
Additional awards may be available.
Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded at the sole discretion of the show judge. All selected artworks will compete for these prizes.
Show sponsors are First National Bank of Tennessee and Stonehaus Winery with John Anderson as the Vibe Award sponsor and Susan Pew of Art & Frame Shop as the special honorable mention award sponsor.
Rulings regarding originality, eligibility of artwork submitted, and selection of artwork are at the discretion of the juror.
Submitting artists irrevocably accept the juror’s decision as final and binding upon him/her.
Entry fees are $20 per entry, or $50 for three entries for members.
Non-members entry fees are $35 per entry.
For each entry marked “Not for sale,” entry fees are an additional $5 for both members and non-members.
Artists may enter up to three show entries. The entry form and fees must be received at Plateau Creative Art Center by Monday, July 18.
Accepted artwork must be original to the artist, owned by the artist, created within the last two years, and not have been exhibited in a previous Art Guild judged art show.
All works must be submitted in person at the Art Center.
Artwork submissions will be taken from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2. Artists will be contacted if any of their artwork is not selected for the show.
Pieces not selected for the show must be picked up between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Artwork selected for the show may be picked up at the Art Center on between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The Art Guild will not be responsible for artwork left after that date.
All sales are subject to 20% (members), 30% (non-members) commission and Tennessee state sales tax payable to the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
Checks will be payable to the artist within two weeks after the show. If the artwork is not for sale, indicate with NFS (Not for Sale) on the entry form.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade and the Art Center accept no liability for damage or loss to works of art submitted and/or selected for this show.
All artists must sign a photo, video and biography information release form.
Visit artguildfairfieldglade.net or call 931-707-7249 for additional information, a downloadable show brochure with entry form, or a non-member release form.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
