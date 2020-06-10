The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade will present Art in the Park June 13-14 at Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
Artists with inside and outside booths will display and offer for sale unique fine art creations in all media including painting, photography, jewelry, wood, pottery and basket weaving.
Food vendors PI.E Truck on Saturday and Mark’s Specialty Seafood on Sunday will be on site.
Saturday entertainment will feature Cumberland Sound, 9 a.m.-noon; and Hollerback (Tommy Hancock), 2-5 p.m. Sunday entertainment will be by Drew Robbins 10 a.m.-noon; and Solow (Lynn Haines), 1-3 p.m.
All Art in the Park attendees both inside and outside the Arts Center should wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Call 931-707-7249 for details.
