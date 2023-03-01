High school seniors in Cumberland County who are involved in the arts who want to pursue it as a college major may be interested in the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s scholarship.
The Plateau Creative Arts Center will offer a scholarship to a graduating senior from one of the Cumberland County high schools.
The application is available in the guidance counselor’s office of all Cumberland County high schools and at online at artguildfairfieldglade.net.
The completed application must be mailed or hand-delivered to the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., Crossville, TN 38558, by March 15.
The scholarship is available to any student who is accepted at any two- or four-year college, plans to continue practicing art in college or in the future and meets the requirements of the scholarship.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
