The Plateau Creative Arts Center is delighted to host the 20th anniversary of their annual golf tournament — and it promises to be a day of great fun with games and hole-in-one prizes and more.
The tournament takes place on July 14 with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start on the Heatherhurst Brae golf course.
Golf teams are already registering, and the Art Guild is limiting the number of golfers to 120 (30 foursomes). There are two divisions of teams, men’s and women’s.
This tournament is the Plateau Creative Arts Center’s biggest fundraiser, with a matching grant provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Proceeds from the tournament funds helps fund the Art Guild’s Children Outreach program, which supports Cumberland County area home-school children and offers free classes in the summer.
In addition to donating art supplies to area schools and in-house instruction, the Art Guild provides a $1,500 scholarship to a deserving high school senior who will continue studies in visual arts in college.
The organization is also a proud participant in the STARTS (Support the Arts) program supporting music and visual arts in Crossville.
Following the golf tournament, all golfers and preregistered lunch guests will meet at The Center at 128 Stonehenge Dr. for a lunch catered by Willow Catering. Winners will be announced, and golfers and the public are encouraged to check out the silent auction items and make bids.
The silent auction will take place at The Center from noon-2 p.m. and is open to the public. Auction items including golf trips, local artworks and other products will be available.
The Art Guild thanks the many tee sign sponsors for their contributions, with a special thanks to corporate sponsors Baird Private Wealth Management, Century 21 Realty Group LLC and Zurich Homes.
Tournament entry forms can be downloaded from www.fairfieldglade.cc or picked up at the Guild’s Plateau Creative Arts Center at 451 Lakeview Dr.
Email Geir Bergvin at geir.bergvin@gmail.com for more information.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider dedicated to the promotion of the arts.
