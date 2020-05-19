The graduating senior art students from Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School are being honored by the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade.
The students’ winning artwork and awards will be displayed during the months of May and June at the Plateau Creative Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, until graduation.
Winners were determined by public voting while the art was displayed at the Art Circle Public Library in March and April.
Because of the current restriction on large gatherings, the Art Guild is not able to offer a reception to recognize the students.
However, the Arts Center’s Gallery is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday for free public viewing.
The Arts Guild encourages the public to visit the Gallery and see the amazing artwork produced by our students in Cumberland County.
The Art Teachers who developed the creativity and talents of these students are Dale Tori Safdie, Stone Memorial, and Kimberly Varner, Cumberland County.
Winners are:
People’s Choice — Claire Seiber, SMHS, with “Mother and Baby” in graphite, and Jayne Randolph, CCHS, with “Evening Kill” in acrylic
First place — Kelsea Cumby, SMHS, with “Horses and Tree” in acrylic, and Leyanne Mesker, SMHS, with “Spiders” in pen and ink
Second place — Shaylin Morgan, SMHS, with “Charcoal Portrait,” and Trinity Mann, CCHS, with “Eyes” in acrylic
Third place — Meagan Ventress, CCHS, with “Still Life” in acrylic
Honorable Mentions — Marvin Ortiz, SMHS, with “Charcoal Portrait,” Caleb Sullivan, SMHS, with “Wolf” in pen and ink, and Jennifer Tuttle, CCHS, with “Untitled”
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
