Art Circle Public Library Foundation recently donated two new ranges of audiobook shelving to the library.
“The addition of this new shelving for audiobooks will allow us to expand the collection with new titles and authors that will enhance the selection and quality of listening material for our patrons,” said Library Director James Houston.
He said he and his staff, as well as the Cumberland County Library Board of Trustees, appreciate the Foundation’s support and efforts.
Houston and the Foundation welcome the public to stop by the library at 3 East St.,Crossville, to see the new shelving and explore all the services the library offers.
