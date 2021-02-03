Art Circle Public Library will close to install new carpeting on the first floor from Feb. 8-March 6, with the library to reopen March 8.
During the closed period, library patrons will be able to pick up reserved items 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the electric doors on the front walkway. All other services of the library will be unavailable during this time.
Library staff members will be available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays by phone at 931-484-6790 to assist with reserving items for pick-up. Items may be reserved online at artcirclelibrary.info; patrons can then select the purple OPAC icon in the upper right to log into their account.
Library staff reminds patrons to update their library account with current contact information.
Library staff will notify patrons when items are ready for pick-up.
Art Circle Public Library also encourages the use of its READS ebook and audiobook download system at reads.overdrive.com.
Art Circle Public Library is proud to offer patrons best-selling and classic e-books, digital audiobooks and videos free with their library card. Read on phones, tablets, computers and e-Readers, including Kindle Fire, using the Libby app.
