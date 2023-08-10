A former teacher has traded in her classroom for the Pretty Clothes Shoppe, a consignment boutique now open at 113 Hwy. 70 E. in Crossville.
Owner Lindsay Armes welcomes consigners with high-end, name-brand clothing and accessories.
Shoppers can find tops, pants, jeans, skirts, purses, totes and more Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
“PCS has only been open 60 days and it’s expanding already,” said Armes.
Look for the PCS Pop-Up shop at the Village Green Mall on Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., beginning Aug. 2.
Armes outlined key goals for her business, from offering local women the opportunity to buy pretty clothes on a budget and for others to earn money on those sales, with a focus on customer service. Since opening, she’s returned more than $1,800 to her local consigners.
Armes also wants to empower local women through her venture. Each month, PCS will work with Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Roane State Community College, local high school seniors and area recovery programs to dress 4-6 women for free, providing them with an interview outfit and day-to-day wear. PCS will also work with area stylists to provide a free haircut and style and offer resume and interview coaching from area volunteers.
“PCS wants to help set everyone up for success,” Armes said. “This mission is something I take personally. I was given a second chance at finding my own second chance at life. If I can give back and help women pivoting to a new stage or help women feel pretty, I want to do it!”
Armes also wants to help other entrepreneurs succeed. She’s hosting after-hours events to allow other small businesses to showcase their ideas and products.
Looking ahead, Armes would like to expand the Pretty Clothes Shoppe to three other small towns, and take the mission of empowering women with it.
“Consign with me and earn some extra money. Come shop with me and feel pretty. Come support other women and feel fed,” Armes said. “Pretty Clothes Shoppe is creating a community within a community.”
Call 931-200-0651 or visit the shop on Facebook for more.
