For real estate agent Annette Renaud, there are times to focus her attention on the business at hand, and there are times to make it her business to lend a hand.
Both mindsets applied when she enlisted her client friends to help a group of Ukrainian refugees trying to move to East Tennessee. She is leading a drive to gather donations of furniture, housewares and cash.
“People are too precious. It’s the right thing to do,” Renaud said. “You have to run a business with some sense of humanity.”
Renaud (pronounced reh-NOH’), an agent with Crye-Leike Brown Realty, arranged for donors to drop off household items April 2 at the company’s property on Peavine Rd.
The gifts were taken to a house in Oak Ridge where the eight Ukrainians will live.
Renaud also set up an online Go Fund Me account to receive cash donations.
The effort to collect household items and cash is called Operation Red Sea, a reference to the biblical account of the parting of the Red Sea that provided an escape for Israelites, led by Moses, fleeing the Egyptians.
Renaud got the idea for the humanitarian mission when she received a phone call three weeks ago from a man who needed to move to Oak Ridge. Although single, he was interested in seeing a five-bedroom, 4,200-square-feet house with a downstairs suite that was for sale there.
The man told Renaud he didn’t need a house that big but wanted to share it with friends who were fleeing Ukraine. He will live downstairs, and the eight visitors will live upstairs. There are three wives, a grandmother and four children ranging in ages 1-13.
The husbands are staying in Ukraine to oppose the Russian invasion.
The buyer wanted to help, Renaud said, because the group befriended him when he worked at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant for three years in radioactive cleanup. His job there ended two weeks before the invasion.
The refugees managed to cross the border into Poland, where as of last week they were waiting for a way to get to East Tennessee. They had only their suitcases and a family dog with them.
The buyer of the house is bearing the expense of their relocation. Money raised from the Go Fund Me drive will be used to reimburse him and provide some cash for the refugees.
The drive started when Renaud sent an email to people on her client list asking for help. She said the response has been “phenomenal.” One couple in particular, Steve and Gail Miller of Fairfield Glade, drove their truck through Crossville collecting donations of household items.
“They walked into my office one day and asked ‘How can we help?’” Renaud said.
Even the sellers of the house and their listing real estate agent offered their help. The sellers are allowing the refugees to move into the house before the sale’s April 25 closing.
“There are just so many people involved in this,” Renaud said. “It shows their heart, their spirit.”
The hearts and spirit of Glade residents and others from the area were on display at the April 2 collection event. Donors packed a 26-foot-long U-Haul truck and three SUVs full with sofas, chairs, tables, beds and bedding, lamps, clothing and an assortment of other supplies for the refugees young and old.
Glade resident Melisa Paramo, the primary contact for the event, said assistance to the Ukrainians would not stop there.
“We will continue to help them,” she said. “My heart breaks for these people.”
The Go Fund Me website is at https://gofund.me/6c20ea01.
