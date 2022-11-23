Peavine Care Center and Crab Orchard Care Center food pantries were the recipients of a donation of hundreds of turkeys and boxes of traditional foods to feed hungry families in Cumberland County in time for Thanksgiving.
The boxes contained a traditional Thanksgiving meal — including turkey, dressing, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, dinner bread and pumpkin pie — feed a family of six.
They were provided through the generosity of parishioners from St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Fairfield Glade, who donated the food and assembled and delivered them to the pantries.
“There are a lot of hungry people in Cumberland County, especially this year with increased food inflation,” said Bob Diller, Peavine Care Center director.
“We wanted to make sure that we were able to provide our clients with turkeys for the holidays. Thanks to so many people, not only St. Francis parishioners, but also our own volunteers, we were able to accomplish this goal.”
Peavine Care Center is a food pantry operated by volunteers and open to residents in Cumberland County. Its mission is to reach out to those in need by providing food, spiritual support and a kind word.
It is at 44 N. Peavine Plaza, Crossville, and can be reached at 931-484-4570 or peavinecare@gmail.com. No qualifying family is turned away; new clients are always welcome.
Crab Orchard Care Center is at 87 Commerce St. Its phone number is 931-707-5616.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.