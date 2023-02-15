Cumberland County author Suni Nelson will speak to the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Nelson and her huge family live in Crossville.
Her day job is selling real estate in the retirement community of Fairfield Glade.
In between selling real estate, she decided to attend writing school and fulfill a lifelong dream of becoming an author. Her greatest honor was to be handed these very true and personal stories from her parents.
Her book, Listen While You Can, is a story of a family, selflessness, music, dancing, dreams, horses, dresses, determination, overcoming and, above all, love and faith.
The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club meets at the Multipurpose building at 455 Lakeview Dr., Fairfield Glade, from noon-1 p.m.
The public is welcome to attend.
