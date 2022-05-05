Jake Hoot remembers the fans who followed him before he became a much-sought-after entertainer and the highly acclaimed winner on NBC’s “The Voice.”
The Upper Cumberland singer and songwriter made a big splash last year when he returned to Fairfield Glade for the Mirror Lake Blast during The Grove at Fairfield Glade’s inaugural season.
He’s coming back for more this year. The Huffaker Brothers will again open for Hoot during the Mirror Lake Blast’s Aug. 15 concert on the Main Stage.
A big schedule of talent is planned for the Mirror Lake Blast and The Grove this season, which kicks off with Utopia at 6 p.m. May 22.
Other area favorites, including Melissa Ellis, Carrie Hassler, D.J. Garrison and Memory Road, will be featured during this season.
All events at The Grove are weather permitting and subject to change. Concessions open about 30 minutes prior to showtime.
Visit The Grove’s Facebook for more information.
THE GROVE AT FAIRFIELD GLADE 2022 CALENDAR OF EVENTS
May 22
Utopia
Main Stage, 6 p.m.
May 27
Memory Road
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
May 30
Foxfire Newgrass
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
June 3
Melissa Ellis
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
June 6
Mt. LeConte Jug Band
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
June 10
Shannon Libby
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
June 13
Soul Fissh
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
June 18
Southern Sunrise
Main Stage, 6 p.m.
June 20
Top Tier
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
June 24
Mother Legacy
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
June 26
Open Mic/
Jack Williams
Small Stage, 4 p.m.
June 27
Memory Road
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
July 1
Karaoke
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
July 4
Carrie Hassler
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
July 8
Melissa Ellis
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
July 11
Hollerback!
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
July 15
Colours
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
July 18
To be announced
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
July 23
Hurricane Ruth
Main Stage, 6 p.m.
July 25
Soul Soup
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
July 29
Shannon Libby
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 1
Melissa Ellis
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
Aug. 5
To be announced
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 8
Shattered
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
Aug. 12
Don & Tommie
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 13
Huffaker Brothers
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 15
Jake Hoot
& Huffaker Brothers
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
Aug. 19
D.J. Garrison
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 20
End of the Line
Main Stage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 22
Little Russell Band
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
Aug. 26
Colours
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 27
Groovin’ at the Grove
with Run for Cover
Main Stage, 6 p.m.
Aug. 29
Carrie Hassler
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 2
Line Dance Party with
Donna & D.J. Garrison
Main Stage, 6 p.m.
Sept. 5
Soul Soup
Mirror Lake Blast
Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.
Sept. 9
Don & Tommie
Small Stage, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24
Legacy
Main Stage, 6 p.m.
Oct. 1
Mark Anthony
& Ensemble
Main Stage, 6 p.m.
