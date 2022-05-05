IMG_6413.JPG

Jake Hoot greets his Fairfield Glade fans from the Main Stage of The Grove at Fairfield Glade during his Mirror Lake Blast concert last August.

Jake Hoot remembers the fans who followed him before he became a much-sought-after entertainer and the highly acclaimed winner on NBC’s “The Voice.”

The Upper Cumberland singer and songwriter made a big splash last year when he returned to Fairfield Glade for the Mirror Lake Blast during The Grove at Fairfield Glade’s inaugural season.

He’s coming back for more this year. The Huffaker Brothers will again open for Hoot during the Mirror Lake Blast’s Aug. 15 concert on the Main Stage.

A big schedule of talent is planned for the Mirror Lake Blast and The Grove this season, which kicks off with Utopia at 6 p.m. May 22.

Other area favorites, including Melissa Ellis, Carrie Hassler, D.J. Garrison and Memory Road, will be featured during this season. 

All events at The Grove are weather permitting and subject to change. Concessions open about 30 minutes prior to showtime.

Visit The Grove’s Facebook for more information.

 

THE GROVE AT FAIRFIELD GLADE 2022 CALENDAR OF EVENTS

May 22

Utopia

Main Stage, 6 p.m.

 

May 27

Memory Road

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

May 30

Foxfire Newgrass

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

June 3

Melissa Ellis

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

June 6

Mt. LeConte Jug Band

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

June 10

Shannon Libby

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

June 13

Soul Fissh

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

June 18

Southern Sunrise

Main Stage, 6 p.m.

 

June 20

Top Tier

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

June 24

Mother Legacy

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

June 26

Open Mic/

Jack Williams

Small Stage, 4 p.m.

 

June 27

Memory Road

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

July 1

Karaoke

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

July 4

Carrie Hassler

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

July 8

Melissa Ellis

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

July 11

Hollerback!

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

July 15

Colours

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

July 18

To be announced

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

July 23

Hurricane Ruth

Main Stage, 6 p.m.

 

July 25

Soul Soup

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

July 29

Shannon Libby

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

Aug. 1

Melissa Ellis

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

Aug. 5

To be announced

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

Aug. 8

Shattered

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

Aug. 12

Don & Tommie

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

Aug. 13

Huffaker Brothers

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

Aug. 15

Jake Hoot 

& Huffaker Brothers

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

Aug. 19

D.J. Garrison

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

Aug. 20

End of the Line

Main Stage, 6 p.m.

 

Aug. 22

Little Russell Band

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

Aug. 26

Colours

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

Aug. 27

Groovin’ at the Grove

with Run for Cover

Main Stage, 6 p.m.

 

Aug. 29

Carrie Hassler

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

Sept. 2

Line Dance Party with

Donna & D.J. Garrison

Main Stage, 6 p.m.

 

Sept. 5

Soul Soup

Mirror Lake Blast

Main Stage, 5:45 p.m.

 

Sept. 9

Don & Tommie

Small Stage, 6 p.m.

 

Sept. 24

Legacy

Main Stage, 6 p.m.

 

Oct. 1

Mark Anthony 

& Ensemble

Main Stage, 6 p.m.

 

 

