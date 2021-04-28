Two Property Owners Association director-at-large positions are open for election in 2021.
Applications for candidacy will be available on the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s website, www.fairfieldglade.cc, until noon Friday, May 14.
Interested applicants may also call 931-484-3780 to receive an application by mail or email during that per-
iod.
All candidates must apply utilizing the official application packet.
Any member in good standing who has or will have owned real property at Fairfield Glade for at least three years prior to the Sept. 17 Annual Meeting is eligible for election. “In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of dues, fees and assessments.
Potential candidates must be willing to attend all board meetings and give additional time as required to prepare for board meetings. Community Club bylaws also preclude any employee of the Club — whether designated as full time, part time, temporary, seasonal or other categories — from holding the position of director at-large.
Specific instructions for submitting applications will be contained in the application packet.
A Meet-the-Candidates Night has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 28.
