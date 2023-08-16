A document the operators of Plate & Bowl created to help the public better understand their controversial eatery lacks crucial information that would provide a clearer picture of some of the issues involved in their venture.
Many answers Vincent and Bethany Luchetta provide to their own questions in the Q&A format are vague and even raise more questions, according to a Glade Sun analysis of the document.
They posted the document on the front plate-glass window of Plate & Bowl at Village Green Mall during the week of July 31 as a way to explain their positions to passersby curious to read it.
The Q&A represents the first public comments the Luchettas have made about Plate & Bowl issues since shortly after they opened it in mid-April. They have consistently emphasized their desire for privacy after being subjected to what they call “lies and misinformation” and even slanderous comments by some residents.
The Luchettas call Plate & Bowl a “private membership eatery” and social club – not a restaurant – that they want to operate free of government regulation. They serve breakfast and lunch four days a week and offer various activities.
In the Q&A, they liken their operation to the privacy of “a home.”
The Luchettas are in a four-month legal dispute with the Tennessee Department of Health, which has obtained a temporary injunction requiring them to stop operating contrary to state law as the department’s civil suit against them makes its way through the court system.
The department informed them on two occasions before they opened Plate & Bowl that they would need a state permit to comply with the law.
The Luchettas have refused to apply for one, contending they have constitutional rights to operate as a private entity not subject to state jurisdiction.
They make no explicit reference to the permit matter in their Q&A, instead alluding to it by writing that the Health Department “invited us to convert our private space to a public one” and that they declined.
Whether the department considered it an invitation is questionable because four days after Plate & Bowl opened, department staff hand-delivered the Luchettas a letter ordering them to close their establishment until they obtained a permit.
Plate & Bowl has remained open in the Luchettas’ defiance of that order and the injunction that a judge approved in June.
The Luchettas, reached by the Glade Sun, declined to elaborate on their Q&A answers that need clarification.
Among them:
• The Luchettas respond to their question “Why aren’t your doors locked for operating illegally?” by stating “We are operating within the law.”
They do not identify a law under which they are operating.
They could be referring to “constitutional law” that they maintain entitles them to assemble and operate privately and without government “overreach.”
• To the question “Do you evade the law and taxation?” the Luchettas respond with “We pay all lawful taxes and we are law abiding Americans.”
They do not specify which taxes they consider lawful.
The Luchettas would not answer a Glade Sun question about whether they submit sales taxes to the state based on diners’ bills.
• Another question asks whether diners must sign a “contract” to eat at Plate & Bowl.
The Luchettas do not answer with a “yes” or a “no.” They say only that potential members must “agree” to seven “house rules,” but they do not state how diners express agreement and how that expression is documented.
“We read you the rules, and if you agree, you’re a member,” they write.
The Luchettas had required a signed membership agreement for each diner, but it is unclear from the Q&A whether that requirement remains.
Having the agreement documented is important because of its stated potential liability for members.
One stipulation would require them to pay an unspecified “remedy compensation” – a fine – if they represent any organization or government entity that regulates and approves products and services or carries out enforcement action in instances when no one has been harmed.
That, according to the agreement, would be considered a “trespass.”
• The Luchettas publicly address rumors that they did not have driver’s licenses or registrations for their vehicles. They say they have both but are waiting to explain with details.
“There is a long version to this story and it will be revisited later,” they write.
• Another issue is whether Plate & Bowl has been inspected for compliance with Tennessee food safety law.
The Luchettas say in the Q&A that the “Health Department had been through our kitchen the week before we opened’’ and that it would not post a resulting inspection report for public viewing “until we agreed to public jurisdiction.”
It is unclear whether that Health Department visit was a formal inspection. The department has said the Luchettas have refused to allow food safety inspections.
The department offered no help in clarifying the inspection matter, telling the Glade Sun last week it had nothing to add.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.