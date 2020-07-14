Approximately 75 kids fished in this year’s Fairfield Glade Kids Fishing Derby. It was a great day weather wise and fish wise, as the anglers caught a total of 120 bluegill and bass.
The derby is held each year on the Saturday of the Fourth of July weekend at Mirror Lake in Fairfield Glade. Children 15 years old and younger are eligible to fish.
This year’s winners include: Most fish for a boy — Trevor Thompson (12); Most fish for a girl — Corynn Bensley (8); Longest fish for a boy — Colton Ricketts (13”); Longest fish for a girl — Regan Fogelson (19 1/2”); Casting contest winner boy — Hudson Hill Casting contest winner girl — Ayda Branson.
