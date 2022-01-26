I love a good set of directions with lots of details. But, have you noticed that when you get directions from somebody in Cumberland County, they give you a hearty description including a handful of landmarks peppered with rock formations, bridges and old buildings that don’t exist anymore and approximate distances between them and the “rough-looking driveway to the right that goes uphill?”
I had always thought it was a cute, witty and charming Southern thing with our “if you were raised around here, you’d know” kind of culture. But what I have come to realize is that it’s actually out of necessity.
The reason we get a convoluted, 10-page directive with massive amounts of extremely vague details is because the roads here are not all clearly marked, not by a long shot. The further out you go toward the county line on all sides, the more sparse the road signs are; many of them just plain missing.
I have a pretty good sense of direction. With good intentions, I do my homework, look at maps and screenshot directions just in case. But that’s no matter when there are no street signs to depend upon and even less dependable cell service. I can almost guarantee that I’m gonna turn a 20-minute trip into a two-hour scenic route as I pass it up twice and land over in the next county.
I realize there are thousands of miles of roads in Cumberland County, but for safety’s sake (and my sanity), it would be really nice if the roads were clearly marked; all of them. That’s just good maintenance.
Recently, I was on assignment. My destination was well within the county lines and I was trying to find the road, which, unbeknownst to me, was unmarked; one of many unmarked roads on this particular trek. I passed it up right along and drove all the way to the Bledsoe County line. Upon coming back, I pulled onto a road to stop and try and figure out where my objective was based on my location. And as you can figure, there was not enough signal, so no-go on the GPS.
Then I happen to look at a nearby mailbox to figure out where I was and it was labeled with their house number and road name. (Thank you, neighbors!) It just happened to be the road I was aiming for and had actually missed on the way in.
From there, I had no idea where to go. Trying to help me out with barely enough signal to text intermittently, I got some directions from a friend. They were, “You will pass [fill in road name here] on the right and then go through a couple of curves, and it will be on your left.”
As it turned out, the next road I was looking for didn’t have a sign, either. I saw several roads on the right but couldn’t tell you what they were called because they weren’t marked.
And what, you ask, will be on my left? Not a street sign, of course, but “a rough-looking driveway with rocks … kinda goes uphill … just a big opening on the right, roads kinda split after you turn in …”
And where I was, the description of rocks near a rough-looking driveway to the right that kinda goes uphill fit the description of every driveway in the vicinity.
I have been here for 15 years, but that’s not long enough, apparently, to know who Jim Bob was or where his old house was located before they tore it down. Which, by the way, it does not qualify as a landmark if it’s not standing.
You know what is standing? Posts with stop signs that should have the name of the road mounted right there on top for God and everybody to be able to read.
While it may not be a “Give me liberty or give me death” situation, it’s definitely a “Give me street signs or give me GPS” kind of one.
