Growing up, I was always on the go.
Many times it was because I was offered, pawned off and lent out as a summer sidekick to just about anyone with a daughter. And they would adopt me. I would be a friend, keep them company and entertain their daughters, and in return I’d have a summer sister, someone to ride bikes and swim with, share crushes with and call the radio station to request our favorite songs.
Luckily, most of them ended up being good friends, even if we didn’t regularly run in the same circles. We would always have the summer, those memories connecting us to our childhood playhood.
I believed them when they said “go” was my favorite word. They had me convinced that I never got homesick.
It wasn’t true.
I remember a lot of severe stomach aches that were ignored. I remember once, when I was a little girl, I had back-to-back camps. I spent a week at 4-H Camp and the next week I was at church camp.
I really just wanted to go home.
I called home and was told I was fine and I had to stay.
My little sister was there, too. She called home, too. They came and got her.
I was a homeless homebody; nowhere to be, somewhere to go and never at home anywhere.
It’s hard to be a homesick wanderer; I’m always caught somewhere between there and here. I never know if I want to go, have to go, need to go, am going or already gone.
The thing is, no matter where I go, I’m always at the other side of it.
I didn’t learn until I was much older that even as a child I had been choking on anxiety and it came from not belonging, not ever being or feeling at home.
I thought I didn’t mind going all the time because that’s what I was told.
What I actually had was a fear of missing out. But it’s not the same thing.
I would rather be uncomfortable and go than be comfortable and miss out.
The truth was, being on the go all the time was the better alternative to never feeling at home. I was always the third wheel, the annoying little sister, the expendable middle daughter.
I never fit anywhere, so I just went everywhere. If there was no space for me, I would just take all the space. If there was no place for me, I would make one.
Maybe that’s why I have learned to comfort myself with spontaneity; because uncertainty is less scary when you’re already flying by the seat of your pants.
Nowadays, it’s completely different for me. I still love to go, but I struggle with it, being without my family or away from our home. I don’t sleep well in spaces that aren’t my own. I have to bring my own blanket and pillow and usually a stuffed animal that my husband, Alfred, bought me for a valentine.
I pack like a child.
But it’s those small creature comforts that make me feel more at home and keep my anxiety down. I used to think being homesick was unacceptable. That’s what I was taught. I couldn’t understand why I hadn’t outgrown it. I kept it to myself if I could. It was better than being treated like I was acting like a dramatic, petulant child if I got upset.
Now I realize that I haven’t outgrown it because 15 years ago I found home; my place in this world, the place that I actually fit in, where I belong.
In so doing, home became a place that was getting more and more difficult to leave, even though I do love experiencing new places.
But, while I don’t want to miss out, to have a home with my husband and children in it, I don’t want to miss that either. That carries considerable weight when I’m looking at an opportunity to go.
Apparently, I have turned into the homebody I always was but was never allowed to be.
So, five years ago, Alfred surprised me with the coolest and biggest birthday present I’d ever gotten in my life.
He bought me a camper.
I couldn’t believe it. I’d never gotten anything so thoughtful.
Because of the camper, I could still be on the go but I wouldn’t have to be away from home anymore. I could just take home with me, like turtles do.
I named the camper Skipper. She was smallish, but easy to pack and pull. She made travel affordable for us; made travel easier for me, soothing my need to go and my want to stay.
Because we had Skipper, we were actually able to be on the go even more, going further and staying longer.
Skipper just became an extension of home. She had all our things and held all our people, all those creature comforts, including my favorite quilts, our favorite foods, our quotable movies and the coffee maker.
At one time, we fit six of us to sleep in there. We were packed in like sardines but it felt like a slumber party.
When the baby girls were smaller, we modified the back cabinets and made them into sort of bunk beds for them to sleep in. When they outgrew that we had to make more adjustments. Alfred tore out those cabinets and built a fold-out bunk that we could put an air mattress on to have two of our monsters sleep on and the other two would share the front bed.
With the kids growing and going out on their own, now we only have to sleep five, but our three beautiful monsters still living at home have grown so much they need their own beds.
For a long time, Alfred and I had talked about remodeling the inside and tearing out the bathroom since we only ever used it for storage and to change clothes; the bathtub held the guitar and life jackets.
Over Independence Day weekend this year, we planned to patch up the back corner of the floor, and I was going to give her a fresh coat of exterior paint to match the curtains I made her when we first got her.
We wanted to get that done before our camping trip the following weekend for our annual birthday float down the Caney Fork River.
Then Alfred found more and more repairs that needed tending and started tearing into Skipper’s roofing and floor.
It became a whole project. He ended up tearing the floor up about halfway up the frame. While we were at it, we went ahead and tore the bathroom out. (Insert face-palm here.)
Before we knew it, we had a hot mess on our hands. Of course, I really wouldn’t be at home without one of our classic Beeler-bite-off -more-than-you-can-chew moments followed by solutions brought to us by the aforementioned seat-of-your-pants fallback.
With Skipper stripped down to the middle, we hurried to get her put back together enough to use for the weekend.
Alfred put new roofing on her, shored up the back wall and installed new flooring on the back half. It was nowhere near finished, we’d have to complete the front build later. And she was not even close to ready for her redesign, decorating or exterior paint job yet.
She wasn’t necessarily presentable, but she was functional.
But, she was cleaned up with a partial floor replacement and we had extra space to sleep and we were on our way to our annual campout.
Either way, it still beats tent camping.
With our magnets on the mini fridge from all the places Skipper has taken us, our kids’ growth charts on the walls beside their doodles in permanent marker and the list of state parks visited and dates by the door, we were still at home in the tiny camper that keeps our family together in new places.
“Go” can be my favorite word now if I want it to be, because Alfred brought me Skipper.
Honey, I’m home.
Rebekah Beeler is editor of the Glade Sun. She can be contacted at rbohannon@crossville-chronicle.com or 931-484-5145.
