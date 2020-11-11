Friends, veterans, countrymen:
Veterans Day is a most appropriate doorway which opens to the
thankful and giving seasons.
Our veterans have given all, and I am so incredibly thankful.
While I am ever mindful of our nation’s keepers every day, Veterans Day is a day for me — an average civilian enjoying average
civilian freedoms — to reflect on those who sacrificed themselves to protect me and forward my ability to enjoy those freedoms.
It is a remarkable gift offered by those who have served.
It weighs heavily on me the gift of their sacrifice. They are the elite. They are patriots. They are the givers. The honor of having that gift bestowed upon me and my fellow countrymen moves me; sways my heart weary for their losses, my eyes stinging with gratefulness, triumphant for their successes.
They are heroes who need no capes. They are superhuman in their sheer fortitude, patriotism, bravery, moxie, confidence, abilities, and willingness to serve. They are our guardians.
They selflessly set themselves aside as they leave their families, their comforts, their time, their prospects, their welfare, and the lives they could have forged otherwise as they bear the brunt, forming the frontlines of defense and shielding our nation and her citizens.
There is no greater love.
While Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor them as they should be, it has also become a day for me — not because I served or would attempt to take anything away from them — to be reminded and let myself feel the gravity of what they have given to me.
They went so I wouldn’t have to.
Thank you, veterans.
• • •
Rebekah Beeler is editor of the Chronicle Glade Sun. Contact her at rbohannon@crossville-chronicle.com or 931-484-5145.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.