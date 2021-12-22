I didn’t want to write this, but I also couldn’t fathom not acknowledging that this tremendous and terrible thing has happened.
When my brother, Buck, passed away on Nov. 17, the funeral bell tolls rang out yet again for the fourth time, telling me I have lost two brothers and two grandmothers in less than three years.
It’s still too raw for me to fully write about; maybe another time.
As I am writing this, I realized this will be the first time since I started the paper I run for Monterey seven years ago that I won’t deliver one to Buck.
It’s not OK.
Whoever came up with the phrase “good grief” was sorely mistaken.
I don’t know how that phrase became an old adage, because usually they have a ring of truth.
This one is the anomaly.
Some act like the stages of grief are a 12-step program, the last of which is acceptance.
Well, I have accepted noth-
ing and the only thing I’ve learned is that there is nothing good about grief.
In truth, I know I will never not be sad again. It will always be there.
Grief is the uninvited new normal that has been thrust upon me to live with.
It’s snotty, sticky, ugly and disruptive. It’s a pained, tear-soaked face during a joyous event, it’s choking on memories that once made you smile, it’s the relentless punisher and a constant reminder of untimely things.
Grief is evidence of loss.
Admittedly, I’m a terrible griever. I shouldn’t have to miss them. But, that is where I am — missing them.
It’s conflicting.
I wrote this poem for Buck while he was in the service when I was a sophomore in high school.
Until we were able to email, I would send him letters. I didn’t want him to not get mail while he was out there. I wanted him to have things to look forward to and other things to think of.
I wanted him to know how special he was to me and how proud I was of him.
He was my people.
We were more alike than anyone. And we always watched each other’s six.
Be still, brother ... it’s my watch, now.
I love you,
Your Babydoll
