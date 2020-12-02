I never feel more inspired than I do when I open the closet door and see my stack of
notebooks. I reach for a fresh, crisp, unblemished notebook and am flooded with ideas and thoughts of it’s untapped potential.
To me, an empty notebook is the epitome of optimism. It has infinite possibilities. It can be anything.
Each blank page, with it’s blue lines and red margins, invites new thoughts and information, evokes new ideas or a written record of old ones, fosters a new hobby or subject of interest, and can be whatever the optimistic mind who opened it wills it be.
It is a clean slate.
It is a new perspective.
It is another look at the world around me.
I’ve always been in awe at how pleasing a new notebook is for me; how it holds the banter of my brain, cradling the words between the lines lovingly like a child.
Here, in my notebook, it is a safe place. The notebook never judges me. I can make mistakes here. My thoughts are uncensored; my words are unpunished. My notebook welcomes me to be me.
I’m inspired to embrace all the possibilities this notebook can hold.
Sometimes, when I’m working on a story or when I’m feeling especially thoughtful, I like to break away from the screen and keyboard and take the composer’s scenic route as I take hold of my pen and put it to a new notebook and let my internal narrative direct the ink. Nothing quite causes the stir that erupts the fount of words like a brand new, unfettered notebook. I let the possibilities of the world around me fill in those blue lines of its clean, pulpwood sheets.
If I don’t want to stay between the margins, I don’t have to.
Maybe it sounds silly.
The notebook is unwaveringly supportive, always so forgiving, gentle, coaxing and never teases me. It is my best friend, a great listener and is always there for me when I need it.
Believe it or not, I used to struggle with new notebooks. The notebooks remember it well. They recorded the evidence of my self-censorship. It was when I felt the pressure of judgment from those unassuming blank pages. I thought my words unworthy and would be caustic to its crisp, clean pages. I didn’t want to pollute those beautiful, optimistic pages with my nonsense.
I lost my voice.
I wrote what I thought the notebook would want me to write, what I thought it wanted to hear. I wanted to please the notebook, for it to be proud of me, for it to boast the poignant words of an exceptional person and feel as though I’d put its pages to good use.
I realized later, I’d put all these boundaries on the notebook and myself, and, in the process, I had created impossibilities. The notebook wouldn’t reach it’s full potential; it couldn’t be everything it was meant to be because I couldn’t be everything I was– everything I was afraid to be out loud.
I had choked us both.
Because I wasn’t true to myself, I couldn’t allow the notebook to hold my truth. Eventually, I would lose interest in the notebook, marred by my writing attempts. I would come to resent the notebook, give it up and wait for another time to be inspired and take up with a new one.
As it happens, the notebook and I live symbiotically. It is a reflection of what I am and can only exist with me. We work together in harmony and it promotes the health and optimism in me while I encourage its pages to become something more than an empty promise of potential.
We become more together.
As it turns out, the notebook just wanted me to trust it. The more I wrote, the more confident I became. The more confident I became, the more honest I could be.
The notebook never betrayed me.
It became a place of solace, of learning and of self-exploration. The blank notebook, full of possibilities, gave me a place where I could become me.
I always thought it a little ironic that I was more thoughtful and inspired to write what I would see in the peripheral when I was upset somehow. The notebook became a therapist, a coping mechanism and my shoulder to lean on.
I’ve been journaling nearly my whole life. I got my first diary in the first or second grade from the book fair at school.
Yes, I still have it.
It’s full of entries from my elementary school days; who was mean, what was new, things that impacted the hours of the long days of my young life that I thought were important at the time.
Mostly, it’s full of trivial things I never would have remembered otherwise. The notebook is a window in which future Rebekah can look through and hear the aches of past Rebekah and sympathize with her. I read it and I find past Rebekah exercised no censorship. Then I wonder, “When did I start censoring? When was it about anyone else? At what point did I lose confidence in my voice on those blank pages? When did I decide those trivial things weren’t important to record anymore?”
I look to my next journal and my next. They are about little traumas and dramas and trips and new experiences; the rantings of a young girl who just needed a notebook to listen to her.
Even then, I felt those pages knew me better and was the closest friend I had.
Those pages, those notebooks that kept a record of my young thoughts, made me feel important, valid, heard and inspired. They let me feel whatever it was that I was feeling.
Those pages made me as much as I made them. I didn’t realize those new notebooks colliding with my scratchy cursive words and scribbled-out lines would become future Rebekah’s career. I didn’t know my notebooks– which held my words, my voice– would be the delivery of my ideas and would come to hold the confidence of others’ stories and ideas and perspectives.
It seems the blank pages of a crisp, new notebook knows no bounds.
I’ve since learned that my words aren’t nonsense– if anything, simply because they mean something to me.
The notebook knew this all along.
If a notebook could hold all of this optimism of infinite possibilities between its covers, perhaps I can, too.
Maybe that’s what they mean when they say, “Read between the lines.”
Maybe they mean to see beyond the restrictions you put on yourself, see past the negative words on the lines and embrace all the possibilities they can hold.
Upon my being inspired by and writing this in a brand new notebook, my son, Zeke Bohannon, read it and said, “If you do a lot of mental exploring or insight, you’ll never be disappointed by what you think up, by what you find or come up with.”
My daughter, Zolah, also read it and was inspired to recover her journal to write.
The rippling of possibilities extend beyond its pages.
All this from a new notebook.
• • •
Rebekah Beeler is editor of the Chronicle Glade Sun. Contact her at rbohannon@crossville-chronicle.com or 931-484-5145.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.