If the world seems cold to you, kindle fires to warm it.
Lucy Larcom
It’s been a horribly cold year. Cold, perhaps, not in the traditional sense of mercury rising or falling with the temperature necessarily, but cold as in callous and unsympathetic and arduous.
We need to keep lighting our fires.
On Monday, Dec. 21, Winter Solstice this year came with a celestial event 800 years in the making. While Jupiter, its four moons and Saturn converge about every 20 years or so, the last recorded visible alignment of these planets, known as the “Great Conjunction,” was recorded 1226 A.D.
The most recent convergence of Jupiter and Saturn was recorded in 1623, but because it occurred during the day and its close proximity to the sun, it was nearly impossible to view.
At least for us viewing in the Northern Hemisphere, the coincidences collided for us as the planets did. I am a believer. I believe in the mystical. I believe in the metaphysical. I believe in the convergence of energies. I believe in spiritual cleansing. I believe that there are signs, longings, intuition and premonitions. I believe in being directly related to the Earth; that it affects me and I affect it. I believe in reaping what I sow. I believe in the putting forth of my efforts to be returned to me tenfold.
I am an Appalachian daughter and lifelong native of the Cumberland Plateau. I have the Celts and Cherokee behind me ... always felt peculiar. I had a curiosity and a sensitivity to things of this nature. Among other things, I have been armed with a discerning spirit, am an extremely sensitive empath and harbor homeopathic intuitiveness. I am a descendant of a family line who has been haunted by ”The Buckner Witch.”
As far as I’m concerned, ”gut feelings” are words of knowledge and “cold chills” are breaths of caution to take heed. They are not to be dismissed. I teach those that are mine to pay close attention to those things. It is the body’s reaction and sensitivity beyond our sphere. If someone is in the back of my thoughts for two or three days, it’s best I check on them.
I could feel the energy of the world humming as this rare celestial event hung in southwest sunset sky shining its light on the longest, darkest day of the year. I believe there is some substance to that. Some might describe that the Great Conjunction on the Winter Solstice as a happenstance, a coincidence or even an irony.
I believe that it was purposeful. I believe it was a necessary rebalancing of the connections we have to our universe. I believe there was a reason for it.
I’ve seen celestial events create windows in the veils of the dimensions. As Einstein said, the more he studied the world the more he believed in a higher power. I concur. Our spirits sense the things our human eyes and minds cannot see or comprehend. Those sensitive to it know without a doubt it’s there.
Since before ancient times, Winter Solstice has been observed and celebrated by cultures around the world. Winter Solstice is the shortest day and the longest night of the year. After the solstice, the days begin to get longer. Many cultures observed Winter Solstice to bless and welcome back the light for the promise of the new growing season. Some cultures marked Winter Solstice as the return of the light or the rebirth of the sun. Many rituals and customs involved kindling fire and candlelight to signify the returning of the light.
The Aniyunwiya (Cherokee) held Winter Solstice as the suhnoyi kanehelusgi, or the long night of storytelling in which they held a feast and a ceremony followed by the recitation of the history of their people and clans.
The Celtic tribes would signify the Winter Solstice with fires, putting out old ones and starting new ones. The Celts and Cherokee also brought a tree inside to decorate and ceremoniously burn, like the Yule log tradition of the northern European countries. The Celts took the four bottom branches of their spruce trees and cut them to sweep out the old year in all four directions and then burned to take the old year up in smoke. According to their folklore, Winter Solstice was a battle for the light in which the Oak King (light) and the Holly King (dark) would fight for the light. Each year, the Oak King would arise victorious on the Winter Solstice, defeating the darkness of the Holly King and daylight would slowly return to them. The Celts would hold a ritual for Winter Solstice, or Alban Arthan meaning “Light of Winter” in Welsh, in which the priests would cut mistletoe from the sacred oak and blessed it as a symbol of continued life in the midst of the dark winter months.
The Scandinavian and Germanic tribes of northern Europe would observe a 12-day winter solstice holiday called Yule, in which they would bring a tree in and set it in the fireplace to burn through the New Year called a Yule log.
I wanted to observe the Winter Solstice this year with my children. We followed the sunset as I took my three kids to our farm property to set our sights to the southwest. I had told the kids about Winter Solstice, how other cultures observed it and how we would partake of several customs as a nod to the forefathers of Yule and yore.
I will tell you now, there were so many things happening in the cosmos around us they could not be ignored. While the planets were high in the sky, we could see them with our naked eyes. Jupiter was slightly separated from Saturn and we could see them both but they were so close. From our vantage point, Jupiter looked like the sliver of a crescent moon concave from the left and open to receive the red star to the upper right that was Saturn.
I could feel it. It was moving.
I set up to build the fire in the fire ring as I have done a hundred times. I love building fires and have quite a lot of practice at it. The odd thing was while the star was high in the sky, even with the chilled December air the fire would not take despite the kindling and seasoned logs. I’ve never had so much trouble starting a fire in my life. It’s like it could not breathe, like there was not enough air for it to take in. I would get it going for a bit, resuscitating it by breathing for it, and then it would snuff itself out again. At the same time I was struggling to light the fire, not even 10 feet away my daughter was fighting the breeze that was hanging over the table and blowing out the lit tapers in the candelabra.
Something didn’t want us to succeed in kindling our flames either with not enough air or too much. Still, we kept trying our best.
Then I happened to look up and saw an ambitious shooting star streak across the dusky sky to the north making a beeline for the Ursa Minor, the Little Dipper.
It was like there was just something; surrounding us, among us. It wanted us to notice.
We noticed.
I washed the kids and myself over with the penetrating smoke of burning sage, like my ancestors would have done. We watched the star sink closer and closer to the horizon alternately with our attempted flame keeping. As soon as the great star sunk beyond the line between the short day and long night and we could no longer see it, I immediately noticed that the breeze picked up and a breath swept across the field. I attempted the fire again and got it going just enough. The four of us wrote down our wishes for 2021. The girls placed their wishes in the fire, then my son and me. The fire waited until all four were in place and then drank in the pieces of paper, flaring up for a few seconds as it consumed them. We watched in amazement that as soon as the wishes disappeared, the fire extinguished itself. It was like the earth swallowed the fire up along with the wishes, accepting our requests.
The kids and I left the fire to its smoldering and gathered around the table with the candles flicking against the cold air. We toasted to the coming New Year with spiced tea and shared a portion of sweet loaf bread. Unintentionally, but all the same significant, the loaf went around our table three exact times.
We concluded our observance with the kids each bringing a cleansing herb for the fire; a bay leaf, cinnamon stick and handful of salt. They set them into the smoke of the smoldering ashes and the bitterly cold air swirled around us, a manifestation of the entire year, so cold and callous, and our attempt to keep kindled the fires of our kindness stoked with contentment and fortitude despite the conditions around us.
On this longest night of the year, we observed that we will endeavor to pierce the cold world with our fires.
