If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.
Marc Antony
Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.
Confucious
It is true. I do.
There’s a song that I adore by Dirty Heads that says, “A-a-ay, I’m on vacation every single day, ’cause I love my occupation.”
I’m after more than a paycheck, I want to make a living. After all, living is about experiences and making memories. As intangible as they may be, they are literally the only things you can add to yourself and actually take with you to the other side.
There is a comfort in that. There is a confidence in that.
And my work has added more experiences to me in my life and to my family than I could have ever paid for. Lucky for me, I’ve been able to make memories a huge part of my “work.”
The thing is, I’m going to write anyway; work or no work, job or no job, paycheck or none.
I can’t help it. I can’t stop myself. I write down everything. It’s a part of me. It’s an inclination that I have never been able to outrun.
Among the 40 pounds of “things-I-might-need” in the heap that is my purse are ample stationery supplies. I’m never without a writing utensil or paper. I know better.
There’s always a story, a memory, an experience, a quote, something that I want to write down and keep forever. I want to remember everything. I don’t want to forget things; things I saw, felt, tasted, experienced — I don’t want to forget my living.
But, just as the premise is true that if you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life, then it is also true that if you turn everything into work, you’ll never be off the clock.
I work all the time. Sometimes it would be nice to not be on the clock, distracted by the endless to-do list, and let holidays just be holidays and weekends be weekends.
Then again, I can and do just about turn anything and everything into work; be it an event, hobby, a simple outing, or a funny circumstance into a story.
It doesn’t matter what it is, I can make it work.
I never know when that inspiration will hit, either. It’s as surprising to me as anyone what I will turn into work. The power once went out, and I wrote a column about lamplight. When I went skydiving for a friend’s birthday, I turned that into work.
I guess that’s just how I work.
Thankfully a lot of my work includes doing things that I not only enjoy, but that I can bring the whole family, our friends, the kids’ friends and whoever else to enjoy with me. We’ve gotten to do so many wonderful things.
The kids used to go with me to cover the Lake Tansi Community Association meetings. Every month, the LTCA membership would have a potluck dinner and some kind of entertainment or informational presentation.
My kids loved going to it so much they named it “The Food Story.” They still have fond memories of “The Food Story” and all those adoptive grandparents there filling them with desserts.
One of my husband’s most favorite stories of the year to cover is the Kids on the Rise Blue Jean Ball. He thoroughly enjoys the company of all those folks coming together to support KOTR, letting me bid on whatever fancies me, dancing with me and finding himself among friends wearing denim, boots and cowboy hats like he does every single day.
The whole family loves the opportunities to review productions at Cumberland County Playhouse, a staple source of entertainment and theater education in our house.
Some of my work has brought me opportunities that I may not have had otherwise, like piloting two airplanes.
Sometimes I can’t tell if I’m working or living because my living gives me plenty of work to write about.
Because of my work, I’ve gotten even more involved in the community, supported causes, helped people, told heroic stories about our veterans, shared inspiring stories of cancer survivors, and shown the good and wonderful side of humanity.
I’ve had the opportunity to write about so much, from traveling to camping, gardening to foraging, adventures and memories and life.
If the rule of writing is to write what you know, you have to have the adventures first.
When people ask me how I keep up and do everything I do and go everywhere I go, I tell them, “I’m not going to lie, I’m busy. But it’s better than being bored.”
• • •
Rebekah Beeler is editor of the Glade Sun. She can be contacted at rbohannon@crossville-chronicle.com or 931-484-5145.
