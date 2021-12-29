It’s time for a New Year. And with that comes resolutions.
When I think of resolutions, my mind wanders to all the things I want to do in the New Year.
I try to pick something unique, attainable, something that adds something new to me that I might actually finish like a new skill or trying things for the first time.
I didn’t complete the two resolutions I made last year, one of which was to hike the Cumberland Trail. I also wanted to start flying lessons and get my pilot’s license.
But, resolutions don’t always work out like that. Just because you intend to do it doesn’t mean it’s the right time or circumstances for you to accomplish it. Sometimes there are just other things that need attention first. Sometimes you have a lot of jobs and a lot of kids and you just do what you can when you can.
Usually “resolutionists” make huge promises to themselves. Some make resolutions that become burdens or chores. Others make their minds up to accomplish a goal.
My resolution this year is simple: to give myself a little grace.
A close friend of mine said that to me the other day. It resonated with me.
She said, “Give yourself a little grace and allow yourself that. If you need two days to just lay in bed and be sad, do it.”
Give myself grace – I’d never thought of it before.
I’ve been trying to keep busy, running from my grief and trying to keep it at bay. If I stop, I am afraid I won’t bounce back. I didn’t want to ruin our Christmas or dampen my family’s holiday spirit.
But, I’m exhausted.
Give myself some grace. That will be my only New Year’s resolution.
That being said, I fully intend to do the Cumberland Trail hike. I still want to do that. I’ll put that back on the to-do list for this year.
I will also put flying lessons and pilot’s license back on the list as a goal for a little further on down the
road when it better suits my time availability.
My late brother loved his Harley and loved to ride. After he passed away last month, I had the epiphany to get my motorcycle license. I will add that to the list.
I do have good intentions with resolutions, but little follow through. And that’s OK. I don’t need a resolution to try new things, experience more and learn new skills.
As my friend said, I just need a little grace.
• • •
Rebekah Beeler is editor of the Glade Sun. She can be reached at rbohannon@crossville-chronicle.com or 931-484-5145.
