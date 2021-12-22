The Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors approved its 2022 budget last week with an increase in the amenity reserve fee and amenity fee schedule.
“We have some 9,000 residents in Fairfield Glade. I received emails from 14 individuals,” Treasurer Bruce Cox told the board.
Those questions were used to develop a budget Q&A on the community club website and included questions about amenity revenues, increases in amenity fees — like a $2 increase to golf fees with $1 going to operations, maintenance and materials and $1 to lease GPS for golf carts.
There was one comment opposed to the increase in the amenity reserve fee, which is paid when homes are sold. The budget calls for increasing the fee by $70 from $1,020 to $1,090 for lots with residences.
“I would like to know why you are so freely giving raises with our dues money by raising salaries so frequently,” the question — which is not attributed — says. “The employees here are already making more than they could anywhere else in Crossville. The home transfer fee is getting to be too expensive, and should at least not be raised again next year.”
The response to the comment said a 2020 wage study found several key positions within the community club were not paid a competitive wage in the state or local labor markets. The club also had several employees leave due to wages. The board approved a plan to raise the wage scale in those areas over a three-year period with a merit increase that averaged 1.5% and was based on performance and a cost-of-living adjustment.
Amenity reserve fees are used to improve current amenities or add new amenities. It was increased based on construction cost indices, which have increased in the past year.
Cox moved to approve the budget, including the amenity reserve fee and revised amenity fee, supported by Greg Jones. The motion was unanimously approved.
Board President Ken Flierl was not present for the meeting, but his Across the Board was read by John Wedgworth as part of the president’s report.
Flierl wrote the club is moving forward with a modest revenue increase budgeted, additional salary and personnel expenses and limited capital projects.
“Our 2022 budget is also consistent with our ‘pay-to-play’ philosophy in that it continues to focus on balancing the financial burdens of the community club between the membership as a whole supporting investments in the community while members and guests using our facilities support the majority of the operating expenses,” Wedgworth read.
Cox said the community club is on track to finish the year in a strong financial position. Overall, operations were favorable to the budget by $1.5 million
• Sewer ended November with $3.8 million in cash, a positive change of $887,033 from November 2020. Sewer operations were $349,814 above budget thanks to more new home starts and savings in grinder pump costs, partially due to supply chain issues. Other savings came from reduced wages and benefits with several open positions.
• Property Owners Association ended November with $1.4 million in capital cash due to the early payoff of the Stonehenge Golf Course loan earlier in the year. The club ended the month with $6.7 million in operating cash
The POA has significant savings and increased revenue in several areas:
• Assessment dues and General and Administrative, $376,000 positive variance thanks to more billable lots and recovery of bad debt. There are also savings from not hiring a human resources trainer and delaying replacement of an information technology employee. Employee and team training is also delayed during the ongoing pandemic.
• Marketing and Events, $98,000 positive variance thanks to an increase in Stay and Play revenue and reduced wages and benefits from a delay in filling two open positions. The club also reduced spending in external marketing.
• Public Works, $286,000 positive variance, primarily due to savings in wages and benefits from not filling two positions and a reduction in hours worked. There is additional revenue from home permits and a decrease in expenses for contractor services, maintenance agreements, bed debt expense and supplies.
In amenities, food and beverage had a deficit of $297,315 for the year through November, less than the budgeted deficit of $406,568, thanks to higher-than-anticipated revenue from Stonehenge Restaurant and discontinuing banquets and restaurant event operations.
A resident questioned why the board continues to accept an operating loss for the food and beverage operation.
“I think an analysis of why this restaurant cannot make money (or at least break-even) is long overdue and let the chips fall as they may,” the resident wrote in the budget Q&A.
The response noted members of the community requested a restaurant option that is open for all three meals most days of the week. During the prime season, Stonehenge Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day, with five days of operation in the winter months.
“In fact currently we are being asked to be open more in the winter months,” said the response, noting that food and beverage is an amenity to members and guests.
“Our goal is to reduce the subsidy for that amenity to a minimum and we have made progress over the last several years,” continued the response.
The Center and Recreation reported an operations deficit of $392,214, less than the budgeted deficit of $476,983.
Racquet sports had a budgeted deficit of $17,018, but brought in $8,823 in revenue through November. The marinas exceeded budget projections with $267,956 in revenue compared to a budget of $161,823.
The community had one of its best years for golf in some time, with 10,000 more rounds than budgeted for the year.
“We had a fantastic year in golf,” General Manager Bob Weber said.
That resulted in golf generating $1.3 million in revenue against a budget of $905,303 through Nov. 30, a positive variance of $488,989.
Capital projects planned or underway include:
• The Racquet Center, which received a certificate of occupancy just prior to the meeting Thursday. Next, the club will move forward with placing utilities underground and paving the parking lot
• Robinhood Park: planning is underway for the next phase for a pavilion, restrooms, hard-surface paths and bocce ball courts, with completion expected in 2022
• Heatherhurst Golf Course Clubhouse Renovation: the club continues to work with the architect to develop alternatives and cost estimates for the snack bar area. Construction will be deferred until after the 2022 golf season
• Druid Hill Golf Course: the planning team continues to work on initial plans for the next clubhouse facility. Comments are welcome to druidhillsproject@fairfield
glade.cc.
