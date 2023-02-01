Cumberland County High School senior Akram Amara has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club December Student of the Month.
Amara was selected by his school counselor Dawn Shaw to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Amara Student of the Month, along with his corporate partner Gordon Moving & Storage.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades, as well as involvement in school and other activities.
Amara maintains a 4.0 GPA while taking AP/dual classes. He always takes honors classes.
Shaw describes Amara as a well-mannered and dedicated young man, diligent with his classes and committed to his success.
Amara’s school activities include being a member of the Chick-fil-A Leadership Club and the All-In Soccer Club. He also participates as a reader volunteer.
His hobbies include playing soccer and hanging out with friends.
Amara plans to attend college and major in chemical engineering.
He is another great example of a student who has an outstanding GPA and stays involved in school activities.
Gordon Moving & Storage, LLC and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Amara and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April with all other Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
