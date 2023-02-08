Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. Cumberland Regional Director Lynn Drew shared information on the many forms of dementia during a Jan. 24 program of the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club.
Drew told Rotarians Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia.
Memory loss is generally due to changes in brain function and can affect multiple areas of the brain.
Visit www.cdc.gov for more information and a detailed description of the cause and effects of Alzheimer’s.
Drew discussed many of the symptoms experienced with dementia.
She also shared that working on maintaining brain health throughout aging is very important.
Ways to do this include focusing on healthy nutrition, engaging thinking processes through crossword puzzles and games that encourage the synapses in the brain to be challenged, and also the need for social activities.
Drew also discussed the Silver Alert Program, which was created in Tennessee in June 2022 and managed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
For a missing citizen who has wandered due to dementia, physical impairment or disability, the first few hours are critical in finding the citizen.
The Silver Alert program was created to aid in the identification and location of missing citizens. TBI oversees the program and statewide protocol to be implemented with law enforcement agencies within this state.
TBI and local law enforcement agencies may seek the assistance of nonprofit organizations such as A Child is Missing, the Alzheimer’s Association, or Alzheimer’s Tennessee.
Fill out a Silver Alert Kit with the affected person’s information. Visit www.alztennessee.org for more details.
Legislative Day is Feb. 7, and volunteers with Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. invites anyone interested in supporting them in Nashville to attend.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee was also instrumental in getting a new treatment approved by the FDA on Jan. 6.
A caregivers’ gathering is at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church to support those caring for family members with dementia.
Contact Drew at 931-526-8010 or lynn.drew@TNalz.org for more information.
