Cheryl Blanchard, Middle Tennessee director for Alzheimer’s Tennessee, will be the keynote speaker for the upcoming “Help Me Understand the Aging Brain” workshop.
The workshop will be from 9 a.m.-noon in Fairfield Glade Community Church at 521 Snead Dr.
Blanchard will discuss many topics that come to mind as individuals notice slight memory loss as they age.
Included in her presentation will be some of the following topics:
• Normal aging vs. cognitive decline
• Short-term memory and how age affects these functions
• Health skills that will prevent cognitive decline
• Cognitive impairment and challenges facing aging individuals
Blanchard is a licensed social worker, certified dementia care specialist and a certified case manager.
She has worked with seniors throughout Tennessee since May 2012 in a variety of roles and has focused most of her training on caring for those with Alzheimer’s disease, and their families.
Blanchard has been speaking about Alzheimer’s disease for more than 15
years.
