Lloyd Allred celebrates 45 years with Fairfield Glade Community Club, a milestone that no one has ever claimed.
Lloyd started his career in Fairfield Glade in May 1977.
To put that in perspective, Dorchester Golf Course was under construction, and Lake Dartmoor hadn’t been built yet.
He has had several job duties over his long career with the Community Club, from running the concrete batch plant to helping build the lakes and golf courses we all take for granted as always having been there.
Lloyd’s most recent and longest tenure job title is head mechanic.
For over 30 years, his skill and expertise have kept our fleet of vehicles and equipment in good running order. That is a whole lot of oil changes and brake jobs!
Congratulations, Lloyd, on being the first Community Club employee to reach 45 years of service!
