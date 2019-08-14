Fairfield Glade Art Guild held its 10th annual Judged and Juried Fine Arts Show, announcing the award winners for their work at the show opening reception on Friday, Aug. 2.
Talented local artist Bill Quillen served as the judge for the decade-long art show in which 46 artists entered their works.
“Not only is he an artist, but he makes a living at it– Bill Quillen,” said FG Art Guild member and event emcee, Deanna Madgich.
In his art show program notes, Quillen encouraged artists and wrote, “Creating art is an emotional endeavor, and I commend the courage it takes for each artist to submit a piece of themselves for approval among their peers. Thank you all for your love of art and for allowing me to be a part of this wonderful display of creative talent. Above all, many thanks to our artists for the color and creativity they add to our world.”
Best of Show was awarded to Eric Buechel for his photo realistic mixed media piece titled “Gwen.”
Buechel said this would be his last art show. Instead, he said he would like to promote and support his students and let them have the opportunity to enter.
First place went to Dena Whitener for her colored pencil piece “Creatures Here Below.” Second place was presented to Linda Farber for her pen and ink drawing called “Two of a Kind.” Third place was pottery by John Michael, Jr. titled “Razzle in Raku.”
Honorable mention pieces were: “Fronds,” a jewelry piece by Amie McDonald; “Keeping Watch” wood carving by Steve Sullentrup; “Le Vandale,” an acrylic by Jerry Knight; and “Princess Amiya,” a pastel by Normajean Anderson.
The FG Art Guild would like to thank First National Bank of Tennessee for generously sponsoring the Judged and Juried Fine Art Show, as well as area merchants The Art & Frame Shop’s Susan Pew, Jerry’s Artarama manager Scott Manning, Karen Bertram and Happy Hound Real Estate and Rob Ramsey of Stonehaus Winery for their support.
Music was provided by pianists Holly Tupper and Isabella Mangano.
Visit the FG Art Guild for the opportunity to see the beautiful works of your community artists in the gallery now through Sept. 4, Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is located at 451 Lakeview Dr. in Fairfield Glade and is a non-profit 501(c)3 equal opportunity employer.
