Award-winning artist, Cindy Howson, will offer an Advanced Alcohol Ink using Air class from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s Plateau Creative Art Center.
For the students who want to move into more complex techniques using alcohol inks, you will learn how to lay alcohol inks on a stainless-steel tile using an airbrush and different blending techniques. This process brings out fine layers of color with extra depth flowing across your painting.
Students will need a small compressor airbrush and a supply fee of $5 paid to the instructor.
Class cost is $30 for members and $35 for guests. Class minimum is four students; maximum is eight students.
Register in advance by calling 931-707-7249, or go to the host desk at the Arts Center, 451 Lakeview Dr., anytime between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501c(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
