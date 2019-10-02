It is both an honor and a privilege to be selected as the President of the Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors. I appreciate the trust and confidence that my fellow board members have shown by their decision, and it is humbling when I consider the responsibilities that come with this selection.
We all want to thank Steve Smith for his many years of service to our Fairfield Glade community, and we appreciate Steve's leadership as our president over the past one and a half years.
We also want to thank Sharon for her support and encouragement of Steve. They have both dedicated themselves to doing everything in their power to make our community a better place than they found it.
Steve has carried the unfair burden of vicious and personal attacks on his character and his motives. He has responded to these attacks on his reputation admirably and with restraint.
We all owe both Steve and Sharon a debt of gratitude for their dedication and service to our community. We look forward to Steve's continued service on the board and his advice and counsel as we continue to move Fairfield Glade forward.
We also want to thank Barb Storer for her dedicated years of service to the board of directors. She has always provided insightful perspective to our deliberations and has been a valuable contributor to our decision making process. We also want to thank Gary for his commitment to serving our community through volunteering with the Fairfield Glade Fire Department. We look forward to their continued friendship and support.
We welcome Diana Chalfant, as she returns to the board of directors as the timeshare director. Diana served on the board from 2010 to 2013, and we look forward to working with her and her perspectives.
Next year in 2020, Fairfield Glade will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a community. As we look to the past, and celebrate, we will be highlighting the many accomplishments that have contributed to our growth and success as a vibrant and strong community. We are deeply grateful to all those who laid the foundation and to those who accepted the challenges to continue to build and strengthen our community during the past 50 years.
It is also important for us to look at where we are now and where we are going as a community.
As we move forward into 2020 and focus on the future of Fairfield Glade:
We expect to have a budget that will direct funding toward reserves to help us take full advantage of our future financial opportunities.
We expect to be budgeting to keep pace with the cost of living and will use fiscal restraint as we consider future expenditures.
We will continue to support our Food & Beverage Committee as they work with our senior management team to further reduce subsidies and to consolidate and re-structure our restaurant operations.
We will continue to support our newly formed Major Capital Projects Committee as they continue to work on "value engineering" our construction projects. We have already seen their impact on the early plans of our Racquet Center renovation project.
We will continue to support the efforts of our newly formed Governmental Relations Committee, as they work on building a cooperative and constructive relationship with our neighbors in Cumberland County.
We will continue to support the efforts of our Strategic Planning Committee as they develop for the first time a Community Master Plan, an Amenity Development Plan and a Commercial Development Committee to encourage commercial development within Fairfield Glade and along the Peavine Road corridor.
And finally, we will continue to work on our relationship with our new developer to encourage and support his plans for a new Mirror Lake venue.
These are all extraordinary and exciting opportunities that will propel us into our next 50 years of growth and prosperity, and will ensure that Fairfield Glade will continue to be one of the best-value, master-planned communities in the United States.
Make no mistake, we have made our decision to focus on the future of Fairfield Glade, we have chosen our direction to move forward into the future and we will not be deterred or distracted from our mission of continuously improving the resort lifestyle experience in Fairfield Glade, while fostering and promoting a strong sense of community.
On behalf of our 400-plus Community Club team members and the 120 member volunteers that participate on our 15 advisory committees, and as your volunteer leaders, it is our pleasure to serve you.
Thank you for your continued support.
That's it from “Across the Board.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.