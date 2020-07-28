Most of us can remember those good old days, when rational individuals could engage in civil conversations and reach reasonable solutions when discussing the issues of the day. Today it seems like those memories have faded into a distant past. Somehow we have moved to a point where every topic – every issue – is seen through a polarized political lens. There are those who would have us embrace radical far reaching fundamental change, and there are those who would have us cling to the past and turn the clock back to a simpler time and place. Compromise is considered a dirty word and, now, if you agree with me 100%, you are a friend, and if you don’t agree you are a foe. Every topic or issue is either black or white. There are no longer any shades of gray.
A discussion of how we got to this point in society could go on for hours and probably would result in no agreement on anything of substance. The path forward for all of us is filled with uncertainty, but the one thing for certain is that we will all move in one direction or another, because nothing remains the same and time waits for no one.
The question we must ask ourselves, is how will we embrace the challenges and changes that lie ahead of us. This morning, like every day over the past several months, each of us are faced with the individual choice of how we will exercise our personal responsibility in dealing with the impact of the Coronavirus. Our hope is that you will not look at this issue through your polarized political lens, but rather consider responding in a way that is reasonable and focused on protecting yourself, your family, your friends, and your neighbors.
We all want to be able to gather in groups, we would all like to stop wearing face coverings, stop excessively washing our hands, and stop sanitizing everything we touch. Unfortunately, the virus is out there among us and we must remain vigilant if there is any hope of returning to “the good old days”.
We have taken a pause in our Reopening Strategy timeline and movement to the next Phase of our strategy will be determined based upon additional public health advisories or guidance and the impact our reopening activities have on our community.
The Board will continue to meet weekly to re-evaluate our actions as the situation develops, we remain cautiously optimistic that we will be able to continue to move through our Reopening Strategy toward business as usual, however we must continue to follow all the public health advisories, and will continue to act in the best interests of our community as a whole.
It is always your individual decision as to whether or not you feel comfortable using our facilities.
We have shared many times these five key principles that everyone should remember and follow for the foreseeable future:
1. Everyone will need to practice the recommended social distancing guidelines.
2. Face coverings are recommended whenever you are in the company of others.
3. Wash your hands every time you touch something you haven’t cleaned.
4. Sanitize all high-touch surfaces frequently.
5. Stay at home if you feel sick.
So, let’s all make good choices out there!
Decision time is approaching
As I mentioned last month, we are fortunate to have multiple candidates seeking the two Community Club Director-At-Large positions. On Thursday, July 30, there will be a virtual Meet-The-Candidates event that will be recorded and made available for viewing on the Community Club website, as well as be available for viewing here in the Community Conference Center. As Community Club members each of us has the responsibility to do our homework on each of the candidates. The candidates’ applications are posted on the Community Club website, as are their answers to the questions posed by this year’s Election Committee, and you will be able to view their performance at the virtual Meet-The-Candidates event. Research their positions on topics you feel are important, and then make an informed decision relative to which candidate deserves your support and more importantly your vote. Balloting for the Director-At-Large positions begins on Monday, Aug. 10, and continues until Friday, Sept. 4. Your vote is important because the future of Fairfield Glade depends on it. The results of our election will be announced at the Community Club Annual Meeting on Friday, Sept. 18.
As a reminder, political signage or any messaging of a political nature is not permitted in any manner on individual property or on common property within Fairfield Glade. This applies to political causes, issues, and elections for our local Board of Directors, as well as county, state, or national elections.
Major Capital Projects Updates:
• Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion
Construction on the new Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion will continue into August. The Sewer Department has completed relocating the sewer lines in the area of the pavilion. Work on the pathways from the parking areas into the gathering area as well as the plaza in front of the pavilion will begin in the near future.
• Stonehenge Clubhouse Renovation
The Phase II Kitchen and Exterior renovation project is in the planning process and the Major Capital Projects Committee received architectural drawings and shared them at our June Board meeting. The project is scheduled to go out for bid in August.
• Racquet Center Renovation
The Major Capital Projects Committee has worked with the project architect and the low bid contractor for the initial plans to come up with additional options to achieve our goals while lowering costs. The revised architectural drawings for the project will be shared today and revised cost estimates are expected in September.
• Robin Hood Park Expansion
The initial clearing and the Phase I planning process is proceeding. We are soliciting bids to complete the initial clearing of the area and the Phase I projects that include refurbishing of the existing pavilion and facilities, in addition to creating a new parking lot so we can proceed once the Peavine Road work is completed in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.