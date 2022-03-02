As mentioned last month, the Fairfield Glade Community Club finished 2021 with a very strong financial performance. On Feb. 24, the Board of Directors took action to add an additional $2.5 million to their operating reserves bringing their total reserves to $5.5 million. Community Club reserve accounts are similar to your individual savings accounts, providing necessary funds for rainy days or unforeseen financial obligations. The Board has also executed a $5.4 million line of credit to provide the Club with additional financial security. The line of credit is similar to the limit on your credit card that is available if or when you may need it.
In addition, the Community Club will pay off The Center loan in May, and will become debt free. The Club is also well-positioned to be able to respond to the anticipated volatility in the economy caused by unpredictable interruptions in the global supply chain, inflation-driven price increases, and a challenging labor market.
Despite the ongoing Coronavirus challenges in 2021, the Club was able to pay off the Stonehenge loan a year early, complete the renovation of the Heatherhurst Pro Shop and restrooms, and complete Phase II renovations of the Stonehenge Clubhouse, allowing Stonehenge Grille to re-open as the year-round Food & Beverage operation.
Construction of the Mirror Lake Entertainment Pavilion with walking paths and the dance floor was completed in time for Memorial Day.
As well, the Club reached agreement with Cumberland County on the county lot agreement, reached agreement with the 911 district to establish a 911 backup center at the FG Police Department building, and the FG Police Department became accredited by the State of Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program making the department only the 35th law enforcement agency out of over 600 agencies in Tennessee to be dual accredited.
Construction on the new Racquet Center building was completed earlier in the year and renovation of the original check-in area was completed by year-end.
Work on Phase I of the expansion of Robin Hood Park began, with the renovation of the existing structures and paving of a new parking lot completed.
The Club also began the planning process for a new Druid Hills complex by forming the Druid Hills Projects Advance Planning Team.
These are all important and exciting steps focused on the future of Fairfield Glade, and the Board looks forward to another year of significant improvements to the community.
Timeshare Contribution
From time to time, the Board hears that the timeshare visitors use all the amenities but don’t make any or large enough contributions to the Community Club. The fact is that during 2021, the timeshare visitors contributed $1,761,294 to the Community Club’s operations.
The total 2021 contribution consisted of $409,080 in additional assessments, since timeshare units are assessed at twice the amount that Community Club members pay for individual residential assessments. Timeshare units also contributed $39,600 to help pay for The Center loan, plus timeshare visitors contributed $1,312,614 in amenity fees while they visited Fairfield Glade.
The 2021 timeshare contribution from their additional unit assessments, their contribution toward The Center loan, and amenity fees equated to $26.20 from each unit each week. Without the 2021 timeshare contributions, the 2021 monthly Community Club member assessment would have needed to increase by $13.14 per month.
Later this spring, as they do each year as part of our budget process, the Board will review and evaluate each of the revenue sources the Club has available to support activities, which includes the timeshare assessments and fees.
Food & Beverage Update
In response to comments from the membership looking for a variety of dining options, this winter the Club is trying a different approach with some new dining options, using both the Stonehenge Grille and The Center. Stonehenge Grille is offering Sunday Brunch from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Theme nights like the Valentine’s Day Dinner and the Mardi Gras Night, have been offered on Monday evenings from 4-8 p.m. The Club will also be offering a chicken and pasta night at Stonehenge Grille on March 8. They held a Christmas Brunch at The Center on Dec. 19, and a New Year’s Eve Dinner at Stonehenge Grille.
Other Special Events like Easter Sunday and Mother’s Day will be provided by our Stonehenge Grille team at The Center or at Stonehenge Grille.
Project Updates
Here are the latest updates on our Major Capital Projects:
• Racquet Center Renovation
Construction on moving the Racquet Center parking lot utilities underground has started, and they have added parking lot lights which should be operational by March 4. Once they have warmer weather, the Club plans to pave both parking lots with a crossover area at the north end.
• Robin Hood Park Expansion
The Club is proceeding with the planning for the next phase of the Robin Hood Park expansion project with architect and engineering services for the pavilion with restrooms, bocce courts and hard surface paths, and looks forward to these additional community amenities being completed this year.
• Marina Dock Expansion
The Marina Dock Expansion project includes the addition of 20 slips at Dartmoor Marina and eight additional slips at St. George Marina. They have received an update from the dock installation vendor and should expect delivery of the docks in mid-March.
• Heatherhurst Clubhouse Renovation
The Club continues to work with the architect to review alternative renovations to update the Heatherhurst snack bar area. Once they have received cost estimates for the alternatives, they be able to make a decision on the extent of the renovations. Actual construction will be deferred until the end of the 2022 golf season.
• Druid Hills Project
The Druid Hills Advance Planning Team continues to work on the initial planning process to determine what the next Druid Hills Clubhouse facility should provide for the growing community.
The Team hosted a Town Hall meeting at The Center on Jan. 1, and presented the results of the existing clubhouse assessment. A recommendation to build a new clubhouse instead of renovating the existing clubhouse was considered by the Board at the February meeting.
Members who would like to share additional comments regarding the Druid Hills project can reach out to the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team by sending email messages to the Planning Team at druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc. Information concerning the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team is available on the Community Club website.
In other action during the meeting on Feb. 24, the Board approved the following:
Revised sewer policy
Recommendations from the Druid Hills Advance Planning Team to build new versus renovate
To increase the POA Operating Reserves by $2.5 million to a total of $5.5 million
To carry over a list of projects and purchases from 2021 to 2022 and increase the 2022 POA operating budget by $610,045, the POA capital budget by $339,982 and the sewer budget by $35,000 for these items.
Purchase requisitions for Hawes Circle/Dalefield Loop sewer extension at $57,600; Ventrac Tractor for sewer department at $38,647; $60,000 for the future purchase of a Ford F-250 pickup truck with utility bed for the sewer department; architectural drawings for fire station#1- EMS area for $4,500; and architectural drawings for St. George Marina building at $3,640.
That is their February update from Across the Board.
